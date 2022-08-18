LibreOffice 7.4 Community arrives with a massive set of new features, Microsoft Office compatibility and more.
Canonical Officially Announced .NET Availability in Ubuntu 22.04
Canonical and Microsft jointly announce official .NET SDK and runtime availability in Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish.
Ubuntu 22.04.1 Arrives in Style with Rock Solid Updates
The much awaited first point release of Jammy Jellyfish – Ubuntu 22.04.1 is now available for download.
Fedora 37 Plans to Introduce New Anaconda Web UI Installer
The new Anaconda Web UI installer will be available as an option with Fedora 37 release.
Kali Linux 2022.3 Release Brings First Ever Discord Channel + Test Lab
We round up the Kali Linux 2022.3 release, which introduces the Discord channel, Test Lab and other features.
Fedora 37 Default Wallpaper Looks Refreshing
Fedora 37 default wallpaper is revealed, and it features a refreshing look.
Lubuntu Introduces Backport PPA to Experience Latest LXQt Desktop
Enjoy the latest LXQt desktop version via the Lubuntu backport PPA.
Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” Arrives. And It Looks Minty-Fresh
Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” is now officially released. Here’s what’s new.
GNOME 43 Feels More Polished with New Features [First Look]
Treat your eyes to the shiny new GNOME 43 (Alpha) feature.
WhatsApp Plans to Increase Delete Message Time to Two Days
Since Facebook (now Meta) bought the WhatsApp messaging client, it has been bringing more and more features to its users to compete with related platforms.