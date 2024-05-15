VMware Workstation Pro Now Free for Personal Use

Big news for VMWare users, the Workstation Pro is now free for personal use.

In a recent announcement, Broadcom, the new owner of VMware, has changed the distribution terms for VMware Workstation Pro, a popular workstation virtualization software package for Linux and Windows. This move means that VMware Workstation Pro is now available for free for personal use.

Previously, VMware Workstation Pro was a paid product, but with the new update, users can now access and use the software free of charge for personal projects and activities. To get started, simply register on the official VMware website and download the software.

If you’re using VMware Workstation Pro for personal projects, such as testing and development, you can now do so without having to purchase a license. This is a significant cost savings for individuals and hobbyists who want to use the software for non-commercial purposes.

VMWare workstation now free for personal use

If you’re using VMware Workstation Pro for commercial projects, you’ll still need to purchase a license. This ensures that Broadcom can continue to invest in the development and support of the software.

With the free distribution of VMware Workstation Pro and Fusion Pro, Broadcom has announced that it will discontinue the development and supply of VMware Workstation Player and Fusion Player. These packages were previously offered as free, basic versions of the software, but with the new update, they are no longer needed.

On the feature aspects, VMware Workstation Pro offers a range of advanced features and capabilities, including support for the latest operating systems, improved performance, and enhanced security. By using VMware Workstation Pro, you’ll have access to these features and more, all for free.

For more information & download links, visit the official announcement. (The download requires you to register in VMware website).

Recent articles from DebugPoint.com

Share this: Tweet

Mastodon



Reddit



Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

Email

Pocket

