Fedora 41 to Introduce New Spin with Miracle Window Manager

A new Fedora spin is in the works for the upcoming Fedora 41 release.

Fedora, the community-driven Linux distribution, has announced plans to release a new spin featuring the Miracle window manager in Fedora 41. This new spin is aimed at providing a functional and aesthetically pleasing user environment that utilizes a tiling window layout similar to i3 and features a more vibrant graphic design with visual effects.

Miracle Window Manager

The Miracle window manager is built on top of the Wayland protocol, which is the successor to the X11 windowing system. It is based on Mir. Wayland has several advantages over X11, including improved security, better performance, and simplified codebase. By using Wayland, Miracle can provide a smoother and more responsive user experience.

One of the key benefits of the new Fedora spin is its ability to run on a wide range of devices, including low-power devices with ARM and x86 architectures. This is made possible by the lightweight and efficient nature of the Miracle window manager, which can provide a high-quality graphical environment even on devices with limited resources.

The Miracle window manager also includes a tiling layout, which is a popular choice among power users for its ability to maximize screen real estate and improve productivity. The tiling layout allows users to easily arrange windows side-by-side, reducing the need to constantly switch between windows.

The new Fedora spin with Miracle will also feature a more vibrant graphic design, with visual effects that enhance the overall user experience. This includes features such as animated window transitions, shadows, and other visual flourishes that make the desktop feel more polished and modern.

The Fedora Engineering Steering Committee (FESCo) approved the creation of official ISO images with a graphical environment based on the Miracle composite manager. This means that the new spin will be fully supported by the Fedora community, with regular updates and security patches.

Also, it is already packaged in Fedora 40. You can install it on top of Sway spin using “sudo dnf install miracle-wm” today. In the Fedora 41, you will get a separate ISO for Miracle Window Manager.

If you want to compile and give it a try in other Linux distributions, visit the official GitHub page.

You can learn more on the change page.

