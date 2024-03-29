Fedora 41 to Adopt Next-Gen DNF5 Package Manager

A change proposal for Fedora 41 aims to bring DNF5 package manager, replacing dnf.

Fedora, a popular Linux distribution, will use DNF5 as the default package manager in Fedora 41. The move was originally planned for Fedora 39, but it was delayed because the tooling needed was not available. The Fedora developers think that the distribution is ready to be moved, but they still need to add some missing features in future updates.

DNF5 is a significant overhaul of the existing DNF package manager, which had previously replaced the Yum package manager in Fedora. DNF5 aims to unify existing low-level libraries, rewrite the remaining package management components in C++, and move the basic functionality into a separate libdnf5 library with a Python API wrapper.

The use of C++ instead of Python in DNF5 has resulted in several benefits. The new toolkit has a smaller footprint, with a reduced number of dependencies and improved performance. The higher performance is achieved through the use of machine code compilation, improved implementation of the transaction table, optimized loading from repositories, and restructured databases.

The DNF5 toolkit also includes many improvements that enhance the usability of the package manager. These include a more visual indication of the progress of operations, support for using local RPM packages for transactions, and the ability to display information produced by scripts built into packages in reports on completed transactions. Additionally, a more advanced input completion system for bash has been proposed.

The proposed migration to DNF5 is still subject to approval by the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee (FESCo), which is responsible for the technical part of the development of the Fedora distribution. If approved, the dnf, libdnf, and dnf-cutomatic packages will be replaced by the DNF5 toolkit and the new libdnf5 library. The /usr/bin/dnf symlink will also begin to point to the dnf5 executable.

Fedora 41 is scheduled to be released later half of 2024.

You can read more details about this change proposal in this page.

Via Fedora devel mailing list

