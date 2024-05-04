Shotcut 24.04 Brings Surround Sound Encoder and Customizable Time Formats

Experience Shotcut 24.04’s powerful new features, such as rollback and customizable time formats, for video editing.

The popular open-source video editor, Shotcut, has just released its latest version, 24.04. Developed by the mastermind behind the MLT project, this version harnesses the power of the MLT framework to provide a seamless video editing experience.

Shotcut 24.04 offers support for a wide range of video and audio formats, thanks to its integration with FFmpeg. Additionally, it offers compatibility with plugins implementing video and audio effects, adhering to the Frei0r and LADSPA standards. One of the standout features of Shotcut is its multi-track editing capability, enabling users to arrange video from various source formats without the need for importing or re-encoding.

The new release introduces several exciting updates and improvements. Among them is the addition of a filter implementing a surround sound encoder based on Ambisonic technology. This feature provides a more immersive audio experience, making your videos sound as good as they look.

Shotcut 24.04

Shotcut 24.04 also introduces new widgets, “Audio Vector” and “Audio Surround,” available in the “Added View > Scopes” menu. These widgets offer enhanced audio monitoring and analysis capabilities, allowing for more precise audio adjustments during the editing process.

Another significant update is the ability to change the time format when displaying and editing. Users can now customize the time format to their preferences using the new “Time Format” setting (Settings > Time Format). This feature offers greater flexibility and ease of use, particularly for those working with long-form content.

Shotcut 24.04 also introduces the ability to rollback (Undo/Redo) operations of adding, deleting, and changing keyframes using filters. This feature is particularly useful when working with filters like Fade In/Out Audio, Gain/Volume, Brightness, Sorting by color (Color Grading), Contrast, Fade In/Out Video, Text: RTF (Text: Rich), Size, Position & Rotate, and White Balance.

When working with multiple selected clips, users can now utilize the “Apply Copied Filters” operation from the context menu or the editor in the timeline menu (Timeline > menu > Edit). This feature streamlines the editing process, enabling users to apply filters and effects to multiple clips simultaneously.

Lastly, the MLT framework has been updated to version 7.24.0, ensuring compatibility with the latest video editing technologies and workflows.

Shotcut 24.04 is available for Linux (AppImage, flatpak, and snap), macOS, and Windows. Its code is written in C++ and distributed under the GPLv3 license, ensuring the software remains open-source and community-driven.

You can download Shotcut 24.04 from the official website below.

Download Shotcut

