DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.14: Lunar Lobster Daily Build, Asahi Linux Updates + More

Welcome to the DebugPoint Weekly roundup #22.14 where you can find all the happenings from this week, mainly from the Linux and open-source space.

This week mostly concentrates on a bunch of key updates across Linux distributions and desktops. A few application updates as well. Mostly a mundane week, considering the Thanksgiving holidays.

Here’s what happened this week.

🎯 Spotlight updates from GNU/Linux

Fractional scaling changes for Wayland is now landed in the Wayland repo. Desktops to adopt soon. [Read more, GNOME MR]

KDE Plasma and GNOME are progressing well under the Asahi Linux development [Twitter update]

Developers of Asahi Linux demonstrated Minecraft running with open-source GPU drivers in Apple M1. [via Mastodon]

Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” daily build are now available to download. [Read more]

📌 Top Articles this week from DebugPoint

🖥️ Desktop Environment and Linux Distro

Fedora Linux brings a preview image for the Anaconda Web UI installer. [Read more]

ALT Linux KWorkstation 10.1 is released with Kiosk mode and Ventoy support. [Read more]

Ubuntu LTS-based BackBox Linux 8 is now out, refreshing packages and Kernel. [Read more]

Lubuntu 22.04 soon would get the latest LXQt 1.2 version via backport PPA. Now in the testing phase. [Read more]

Alpine Linux 3.17 is out with OpenSSL 3.0 and other updates. [Read more]

Xfce 4.18 wallpaper contest is in full swing. Voting is now open ahead of the December 2022 release. [Read more]

Tails 5.7 is released with a new metadata cleaner tool and updated packages. [Read more]

The cinnamon desktop 5.6 version is out ahead of Linux Mint 21.1 release. [Read more]

Sparky Linux 6.5 is now out as the final quarterly release of this year. [Read more]

🔖 Application Updates

QEMU 7.2-rc1 is out for testing ahead of December 2022 release, bringing the latest improvements to this virtualization stack. [Read more]

Critical library libinput 1.22.0 has updated track points and distros to adopt soon. [Read more]

Intel’s IWD 2.0 has updated session caching and new features. [Read more]

The Development version of GIMP 2.99.14 is out, inching towards the 3.0.0 release. [Read more]

VLC 3.0.8 is now out, fixing minor bugs. [Read more]

OBS Studio 29 beta is out, bringing AV1 encoding support. [Read more]

💡 Interesting updates across the web

Do you get angry on your computers? A write-up. [Read here]

