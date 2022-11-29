Bodhi Linux 7.0.0 Testing Begins with New Features, Packages

Bodhi Linux team started the testing phase with its recent Alpha packages for the upcoming Bodhi Linux 7.0.0 release.

Bodhi Linux 7.0.0 Desktop

Bodhi Linux is based on Ubuntu LTS and features the Enlightenment-based Moksha desktop environment. Moksha desktop is lightweight while being an eye-candy desktop. In addition, it only includes base applications to get you started.

The current Bodi Linux 6 series is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and was released in 2021, just following the release of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. The upcoming Bodhi Linux 7.0.0 will be based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, which was released in April this year, bringing all the stable and refreshed packages from the Ubuntu base.

At its core, it is based on Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS aligned with Ubuntu 22.04. With that, you get the improved Mokhsna desktop environment based on the latest Enlightenment desktop/Enlightenment foundation library (efl).

Since the official change log is not yet available, here’s a quick summary of the versions you get in this release.

Summary of Bodhi Linux 7.0.0 (tentative)

Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Jammy Jellyfish

Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS

Enlightenment Foundation Library (efl) 1.26.99

Moksha Desktop 0.4.0

Python 3.10

Systemd 249.11

Download

The team suggested that this pre-release version is unstable and should not be used for your daily work. However, if you want to give it a spin, you can download it from the below link.

Timelines

The Alpha testing phase should go on for about two months, and then a release candidate version. And the final release after that. Timeline-wise, as per the historical records – alpha testing goes on for about two months and a month of RC testing. So, that gives a tentative final release date of February 2023-end or beginning of March 2023.