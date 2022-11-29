LXQt 1.2.0 Arrives in Lubuntu 22.04 LTS via Backports PPA

Good News! If you are using Lubuntu 22.04 LTS, you can now update to LXQt 1.2.0 version with just one command.

LXQt 1.2.0 in Lubuntu 22.04 “Jammy Jellyfish”

Lubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish” was released on April 2022 this year which has the ancient version of the LXQt desktop 0.17. Since the release, there have been two point releases of LXQt desktop – 1.1.0 and 1.2.0. Although LXQt 1.1.0 is already featured on Lubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu (released in October), the LTS users are still with the older version.

Keeping that in mind, Lubuntu devs have now prepared the backports PPA with the necessary updates to enjoy the latest LXQt desktop in Lubuntu 22.04, which has been supported for four years. A few days back, the backport PPA was refreshed with the 1.1.0 version and now with the latest 1.2.0.

The latest version of LXQt 1.2.0 desktop version brings initial Wayland support and updates to LXPanel, image viewer and PCManFM-QT file manager. You get the rubberband selection in the file manager, the option to customize search history and many new features.

If you are a Lubuntu 22.04 user, you should get new features worth two-point releases. Significant features of the LXQt 1.1.0 version include – native file dialog via the DBus interface implementation in the PCManFM-Qt file manager, additional Qt palettes to improve look and feel and default Clearlook themes.

Do check out the feature guide of both versions before you update:

LXQt 1.2.0 desktop

How to install

Open a terminal window in Lubuntu 22.04 and add the PPA using the following command.

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:lubuntu-dev/backports

And update the system:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

After the above command is complete, reboot your system and enjoy the lightning-fast LXQt 1.2.0 desktop.

