Enjoy the latest LXQt desktop version via the Lubuntu backport PPA.

In a recent announcement, the Lubuntu team announced that an official backport PPA is now available to give you the latest LXQt desktop in all the Ubuntu releases or installations.

The LTS versions, such as Lubuntu 22.04 LTS, feature the older versions due to the stability and other schedule dependencies from a long-term support standpoint. Despite the new releases of LXQt, the Lubuntu 22.04 LTS will not push through the usual update channel.

Hence, using this backport PPA, all the users now enjoy the latest LXQt desktop while enjoying the LTS benefits.

Moreover, if you are wondering about the stability of your LTS installation, then worry not. The team extensively tested this PPA before pushing any packages.

So, how do you want to try it out?

Lubuntu and Backport PPA

Open a terminal prompt and run the following command to add the PPA to your Lubuntu installation:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:lubuntu-dev/backports

Then refresh the packages.

sudo apt update

At this point, you should see the latest versions are available using apt --list-upgrade

Install latest LXQt using lubuntu backport PPA

Now you can finally run the below command to upgrade to the latest LXQt desktop in Lubuntu. However, be careful before running the following command since it will try to upgrade the entire system. If you want, you may take backups of data in your system before running this command.

sudo apt dist-upgrade

After completing the above command, you should see the latest LXQt desktop.

Lubuntu 22.04 with LXQt 1.1.0

Let me know if you have trouble using this method or if it works.

Cheers.

