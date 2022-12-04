4MLinux 41.0 stable is now available with SDL games + More

The new stable version of 4MLinux 41.0 is now generally available for download and installation.

4MLinux is a decade-old small Linux distribution that focuses on four main capabilities: maintenance (e.g., as a system rescue live CD), multimedia (e.g., playing video DVDs), miniserver (using the inetd daemon), and mystery (small Linux games). It is independently developed and comes with 32-bit images as well. A perfect lightweight Linux distribution for older hardware.

The 4MLinux 41.0 series have been updated to its stable version. This version includes tools for editing documents such as LibreOffice and GNOME Office, file sharing with DropBox, web browsing with Firefox and Chromium, email with Thunderbird, and more. It also includes a LAMP server setup and programming languages like Perl, Python, and Ruby.

Here’s a summary of the changes.

4MLinux 41.0 desktop

4MLinux 41.0: What’s New

Firstly, 4MLinux 41.0 brings LibreOffice 7.4.3 and GNOME Office (including AbiWord 3.0.5, GIMP 2.10.32, and Gnumeric 1.12.52) to edit your documents. In addition, DropBox 151.4.4304 is available for sharing your files, and you can use Firefox 107.0 and Chromium 106.0.5249 to surf the internet.

Thunderbird 102.5.0 is included for sending and receiving emails, and Audacious 4.2 allows you to enjoy your music collection. You can also watch videos with VLC 3.0.17.3 and SMPlayer 22.2.0, and play games with the help of Mesa 22.1.4 and Wine 7.18.

Additionally, the 4MLinux LAMP Server (featuring Linux 6.0.9, Apache 2.4.54, MariaDB 10.6.11, PHP 5.6.40 and PHP 7.4.33) is included for setting up your own web server. The stable version of 4MLinux 41.0 also includes the programming languages Perl 5.36.0, Python 2.7.18, Python 3.10.6, and Ruby 3.1.2.

Furthermore, this release also includes several new features and applications.

Out of the box, it includes FileZilla (FTP client), XPaint and GNU Paint (simple image-editing tools), and nvme (command-line utility for managing NVM-Express partitions), as well as a collection of small SDL games. Additionally, there are several downloadable extensions available, including BlueGriffon (HTML editor), The Legend of Edgar (platform game), ioquake3 (Quake III port), and BZFlag (tank battle game).

SMPlayer is now the default video player in 4MLinux, and Audacious is the default audio player. It is also now possible to install 4MLinux on a BTRFS partition with the help of Syslinux, which acts as a boot manager.

Summary of changes

Mainline Linux Kernel 6.0.9

jwm (Joe’s window manager) 2.4.0

LibreOffice 7.4.3

GNOME Office (including AbiWord 3.0.5, GIMP 2.10.32, and Gnumeric 1.12.52)

DropBox 151.4.4304

Firefox 107.0

Chromium 106.0.5249

Thunderbird 102.5.0

Audacious 4.2

VLC 3.0.17.3

SMPlayer 22.2.0

Mesa 22.1.4

Wine 7.18

4MLinux LAMP Server (featuring Linux 6.0.9, Apache 2.4.54, MariaDB 10.6.11, PHP 5.6.40 and PHP 7.4.33)

Perl 5.36.0

Python 2.7.18

Python 3.10.6

Ruby 3.1.2

Download

The latest version, 4MLinux 41.0, is now available for download at the following link:

This release includes new applications and features, such as SMPlayer as the default video player and the ability to install 4MLinux on a BTRFS partition with Syslinux. We encourage you to try out 4MLinux in a virtual machine and see all it offers.