Trinity Desktop Environment R14.0.13 is now out with updates!

Missing old-KDE? The new minor release of Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE R14.0.13) brings a few new features and bug fixes. This is a release summary.

Trinity Desktop Environment R14.0.13

If you are one of those users who miss the good ol’ KDE (3.5) look, then you can get it via Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE). The TDE is a fork of the KDE 3.5 desktop environment developed by a small team of volunteers. It’s a continuation of the KDE 3 desktop methodology, providing updates and bug fixes for those who appreciate its features and design.

Despite being a small and independent project, TDE is still actively developed and maintained, offering users an alternative to more mainstream desktop environments. And following the prior R14.0.12 release, the thirteenth minor release brings a few goodies.

Trinity Desktop Environment release R14.0.13: What’s New

Desktop usability updates

This release introduces the ability to use Ctrl + mouse wheel to increase or decrease the font size in Konsole, Kate, KWrite, TDevelop, and other applications using the Kate part editor. In addition, the Kate text editor now includes syntax highlighting for Markdown files, making it easier to read and edit these types of documents.

These enhancements give users more control over their text editor’s appearance and improve the overall user experience.

Furthermore, Trinity Desktop Environment R14.0.13 also includes improvements to how users set a wallpaper, making it easier and more intuitive. The Konqueror action menu now offers all available options for setting an image as the background, providing users with more flexibility and control.

These enhancements enhance the overall user experience when setting wallpaper and make it more convenient for users.

On top of that, this release includes improvements to the khotkeys Input Actions, providing users with more control and flexibility. The GUI for creating and editing actions now includes new move-up/move-down buttons, making it easier to reorder actions.

In addition, this release includes fixes to the GUI to improve its overall usability and performance.

These enhancements enhance the user experience when working with khotkeys Input Actions and make it more convenient for users to customize their keyboard shortcuts.

twin-style-machbunt – a KDE window decoration theme from SuSE (Credit: TDE team)

Core and supports

This release includes a new waiting action component that allows users to introduce a delay between steps. The SFTP tdeioslave has been updated to use libssh, providing a more secure and stable connection. The taskbar now includes moving tasks and dragging and dropping grouped task buttons, enhancing the user experience.

This release includes improved API visualization and enhanced Python3 support. The language used throughout the release has been updated to be gender-neutral. These enhancements improve the overall user experience and make the TDE more inclusive and accessible.

Other than that, on the core apps side, the TDE R14.0.13 release includes several updates to improve compatibility with popular multimedia and document processing libraries. This includes support for ffmpeg 5.0, Jasper 3.x, and Poppler >= 22.04. These updates allow TDE to take advantage of these libraries’ latest features and performance improvements. In addition, this release includes man pages for several TDE applications, providing users with more detailed documentation and information about how to use these programs. These enhancements improve the overall functionality and performance of the TDE.

Download and Install Trinity desktop environment R14.0.13

If you are using Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish, you can run the following command to install it on top of your existing Ubuntu installation.

sudo gedit /etc/apt/sources.list

Add the following line and save the file.

deb http://mirror.ppa.trinitydesktop.org/trinity/deb/trinity-sb jammy deps-r14 main-r14

deb-src http://mirror.ppa.trinitydesktop.org/trinity/deb/trinity-sb jammy deps-r14 main-r14

wget http://mirror.ppa.trinitydesktop.org/trinity/deb/trinity-keyring.deb

sudo dpkg -i trinity-keyring.deb

sudo apt update

sudo apt install kubuntu-default-settings-trinity kubuntu-desktop-trinity

After installation, restart your system and choose Trinity from the login screen. Note: As of publishing this, the repo is yet unavailable for Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu.

For Arch Linux users, you can install it via the following commands:

Open /etc/pacman.conf using admin privilege and add the following lines at the end and save the fine.

[trinity]

Server = https://mirror.ppa.trinitydesktop.org/trinity/archlinux/$arch

Then open a terminal and run the following:

pacman-key --recv-key D6D6FAA25E9A3E4ECD9FBDBEC93AF1698685AD8B pacman-key --lsign-key D6D6FAA25E9A3E4ECD9FBDBEC93AF1698685AD8B

And finally, use the below to install.

pacman -Sy

pacman -S tde-meta

For other distros, you can find the detailed download and install guide for TDE on this page.

