Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” daily build is now available

And we are off to the next release & Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” daily build desktop ISO images are now available to download.

Within a few weeks of the code name reveal, the daily test builds started for Ubuntu 23.04. The upcoming Ubuntu 23.04 is a short-term release from Ubuntu and will be supported for nine months. The necessary launchpad branch and documentation are now ready. Ubuntu developers now start pouring the new features, merging data from the upstream branch.

The feature list at this stage is tentative. However, we can easily guess some of the key components.

Expected features

Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar Lobster desktop edition should be based on GNOME 44. GNOME 44 is currently under development and is expected to be released on March 18. During that timeframe, Ubuntu is also expecting a feature freeze.

At its core, it should be based on Linux Kernel 6.1, which will be released in December 2022. Linux Kernel 6.1 is now undergoing testing. Linux Kernel 6.1 brings initial Rust support, CPU and GPU updates for Intel, AMD upcoming device lineups, optimization and many more features. Do check out my Kernel feature guide here.

In addition to that, the official flavours should see their respective new versions. The internal toolchain and programming languages are also expected to be bumped up to the updated version.

Ubuntu 23.04 daily build download

If you want to try out the daily build, get your copy from the below link(s). However, please don’t use this image for serious work because it’s unstable.

Ubuntu Flavour Link for Daily build .iso image Ubuntu 23.04 Desktop (GNOME) https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/daily-live/current/ Xubuntu 23.04 https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/xubuntu/daily-live/current/ Ubuntu MATE 23.04 https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntu-mate/daily-live/current/ Ubuntu Kylin 23.04 <not available yet> Lubuntu 23.04 https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/lubuntu/daily-live/current/ Kubuntu 23.04 https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/kubuntu/daily-live/current/ Ubuntu Budgie 23.04 https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntu-budgie/daily-live/current/ Ubuntu Unity 23.04 https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntu-unity/daily-live/current/

Here’s a tentative schedule for this release.

Feature freeze: February 23, 2023

UI Freeze: March 16, 2023

Beta: March 30, 2023

Ubuntu 23.04 final release is planned for April 20, 2023. A

We will keep you updated as more information is available for this release.