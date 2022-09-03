DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.03: Ubuntu Unity Becomes Official + More

Here’s the weekly roundup #22.03 for you across the GNU/Linux and tech world.

DebugPoint Weekly roundup #22.03

Here’s what happened this week.

DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.03

Spotlight updates from GNU/Linux

3rd release candidate of the Linux Kernel 6.0 (6.0-rc3) is out early this week, and Linus Torvalds remembers the Linux birthday. [read more]

Debian makes it easier for you to spot the non-free ISO images. [read more]

Ubuntu technical board accepted Ubuntu Unity as an official spin, and it’s an emotional moment for many Unity lovers. [read more]

Microsoft decided to retire the Teams Linux desktop client in the next two months. [This is reported in various portals, but there is no official source from Microsoft yet]

Top Articles this week from DebugPoint

Desktop Environment and Linux Distro

Ubuntu 20.04.5 is released the fifth point release of the previous long-term support version. Also, all the official flavours are released alongside.

Deepin 20.7 is released with the latest LTS Kernel 5.15.45 and HWE 5.18. [read more]

Ubuntu 22.10 will not enable SSH by default. Instead, it will be activated when an incoming request comes. [read more]

MX Linux 21.2 was released with Kernel 5.18 and 5.10. [read more]

Budgie Desktop is Almost ready for Fedora Rawhide. [read more]

Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu Wallpaper Competition is Now Open. [read more]

OpenSUSE based GeckoLinux releases GeckoLinux 154.220822.0, 999.220820.0 with updated packages and now based on openSUSE Leap 15.4 [read more]

Ubuntu is now available on Ampere® Altra® Arm-based Azure virtual machines [read more]

Budgie desktop releases version 10.6.4 with minor bug fixes. [read more]

Arch Linux team is testing the upcoming archinstall script, and the first release candidate of version 2.5.1 is here. [read more]

In the monthly update, Linux Mint announced that the in-house software portal is now automated to get the latest package updates from Flathub and APT. Also, you should know that Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 (“Debbie”) is now at the end of its life. [read more]

Nitrux distribution released its latest stable version 2.4.0. [read more]

Application Updates

GIMP 2.99.12 Released with Huge Updates, But No Date of v3.0 Yet. [read more]

OBS Studio 28.0 Released with HDR Encoding, Apple Silicon Builds [read more]

Wine 7.16 (development version) is released with WoW64 support in the X11 driver. [read more]

FreeFileSync 11.25 has been released with an updated filter and auto-detection of FTP server encoding. [read more]

Flacon – the audio CD encoder and extractor released version 9.2.0 with an improved algorithm. [read more]

The awesome log file viewer lnav released its latest version, 0.11.0. [read more]

The Thunderbird email client alternative Betterbird released version 102: 102.2.1-bb15 (monthly release). [read more]

VirtualBox 6.1.38 is released with an initial update of Linux Kernel 6.0. [read more]

Interesting updates across the web

IEEE Spectrum’s annual report of 2022 on programming language found Python is the top language in demand, followed by C and C++. [read more]

One enthusiast user managed to install FreeBSD in the radical Framework Laptop. [read more]

Google launches Open-Source bug bounty program, millions of prizes awaits. [read more]

Wrapping Up

That’s about this week’s weekly roundup #22.03. Do let me know in the comment box if you know some interesting news stories this week, which we might have missed.

See you in the next round-up. Happy weekend.

Feature Image by brgfx on Freepik

