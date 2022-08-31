Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu Wallpaper Competition is Now Open

Unleash your photography skills and get a chance to feature in the Ubuntu 22.10 installer images.

Since we are a couple of weeks to the final release, the Ubuntu team announced the Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu official wallpaper competition.

Since Ubuntu is the most used Linux distro today, you can imagine the impact of your creativity on millions of Ubuntu installations worldwide.

Ubuntu 22.10 Official Wallpaper Contest

Ubuntu 22.10 Official Wallpaper Contest – Guidelines and How to Submit

Before submitting your entries, you should read the contest rules and guidelines.

What are the rules?

Firstly, you must own the rights to your images. Secondly, the image must be of high quality, having a resolution of 3840x2160px.

In addition, your image should not contain any logo, watermark and similar icons. For more details about the guideline, visit the GNOME wallpaper readme and Ubuntu guidelines.

The competition starts today, i.e. 31st August and submission close on September 16, 2022.

After that, voting begins, and it closes on September 23, 2022, and results will be published on September 23, 2022, before the Ubuntu 22.10 Beta release.

The top 10 voted images would be published in Ubuntu blog posts and social media. And the top two submissions straightway go to the official Ubuntu ISO installer images.

You might want to check out the previous competition images to get an idea.

One of the important items you should note is that, since Ubuntu now features night and day versions of wallpaper via GNOME – whether you need to submit both sets. Although nothing in particular is mentioned in the announcement. So, I suggest you wait and see how folks submit if you plan for both the light and dark versions.

It’s an honour to be featured in the Ubuntu official wallpaper gallery. Hence you should start submitting your images right away.

So, get ready and submit your entries on the official Discourse page.

