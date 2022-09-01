OBS Studio 28.0 Released with HDR Encoding, Apple Silicon Builds

The latest instalment of OBS Studio 28.0 brings native Apple Silicon support and many new features.

OBS Studio 28.0 marks the 10th anniversary of the project, making it one of the successful open-source media streaming software for Linux and other systems. Although there are other players in the same category, OBS Studio is the standard when it comes to free and open-source streaming software.

The application is loaded with features and supports screen recording, streaming over YouTube, Twitch and other major platforms.

And the features keep coming, as we see in this latest release.

OBS Studio 28.0

OBS Studio 28.0 – Major Features

The most important feature highlight of this release is the 10-bit and HDR video encoding support with newer GPUs such as NVIDIA 10 series and AMD 500 series.

With this support, you can capture high-quality videos from devices such as EVGA XR1 Pro, Elgato 4K60 Pro Mk.2, and AverMedia Live Gamer 4K and stream them via YouTube’s HLS service.

But this feature is currently limited to macOS and Linux, pending additional work. But it will work just fine in Windows. The current list of supported devices for HD video capture can be found here.

Secondly, for the first time, OBS Studio 28.0 brings support for Apple’s Silicon series of devices with native builds. That means you can take advantage of high-performing ARM devices from Apple while creating your streams.

But, there’s a small catch.

Since OBS Studio professional work often requires a wide range of third-party plugins, many may not work well in Apple Silicon since the builds for those plugins are not available for this platform yet.

Other noteworthy new features include support for NVIDIA Background Removal on Windows, ScreenCaptureKit support Framework on macOS 12.5+ and direct audio capture support without requiring third-party solutions on macOS 13+.

In addition, a new default theme, “Yami”, is introduced, and the support to send direct chat messages to YouTube from OBS is going to help millions of streamers using OBS Studio.

Finally, around 20+ bugs were squashed in this release, making it a stable one.

The entire change log is available on GitHub for your reading.

Download and Install

You can download the Windows and macOS builds from the Assets section on the GitHub page.

For Linux, Flatpak is already updated with this version.

Hence, if you are running the OBS Studio Flatpak already, you need to run it from the terminal:

flatpak update com.obsproject.Studio

If you want a fresh install, set up your Linux system for Flatpak and run the below installation command.

flatpak install flathub com.obsproject.Studio

That said, a feature-packed release from the OBS Studio team which is definitely raises the bar among the top streaming applications.

