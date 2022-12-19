DebugPoint Weekly Newsletter #22.15: Plasma Fractional Scaling, FreeBSD 12.4 + More

We present the weekly newsletter #22.15 featuring FOSS and tech updates across the web.

DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.15

🎯 Spotlight updates from GNU/Linux

FreeBSD 12.4 is out with 100+ improvements and fixes. [Read more]

After 18 Years, Gtk Native File Chooser Gets Thumbnail View. [Read more]

KDE Plasma lands Wayland fractional scaling support and it will be available in the next release. [Read more]

📌 Top Articles this week from DebugPoint

🖥️ Desktop Environment and Linux Distro

Deepin releases 20.8 with a new “Deepin home” app. [Read more]

Puppy Linux 22.12 (S15Pup) Arrives Based on Slackware 15. [Read more]

Debian 11.6 “bullseye” (the sixth point release) brings more than fifty bug fixes and updates. [Read more]

🔖 Application Updates

Get ready to upgrade your video creation with Kdenlive 22.12. [Read more]

Firefox 108 unlocks the power of music on the web with new WebMIDI API support. [Read more]

Ardour 7.2 DAW application brings a new MIDI input port. [Read more]

The first point release of Qt creator 9.0.1 is here, bringing initial fixes. [Read more]

Krita drawing application 5.1.4 has been released with major updates and feature changes. [Read more]

Compression application PeaZip 9.0.0 is out as a major release, revamps UI and many internal updates. [Read more]

Desktop web browser Opera 94 released with Lucid Mode to make blurry videos – high quality on the fly! [Read more]

LibreOffice 7.5 Beta1 is now out for testing. Do checkout the new features at out dedicated feature guide. [Read more]

💡 Interesting updates across the web

Google delays Manifest V3 rollout, well, again! [Read more]

Wrapping Up

