Deepin releases 20.8 with a new “Deepin home” app

Chinese Linux distro Deepin 20.8 arrives with a new app and updated packages.

Deepin 20.8 Desktop

Deepin Linux is an open-source operating system based on the popular Linux distribution, Debian. It is known for its user-friendly interface and custom desktop environment. Deepin Linux is popular in China and has also been gaining popularity in other parts of the world. It is a good choice for users who want a stable, easy-to-use operating system that is stable and reliable, And are comfortable using software from the origin country.

Deepin 20.8: What’s New

The latest version of Deepin Linux, 20.8, includes a new application called “Deepin Home” that improves communication between the Deepin team and its users. This will help the team focus on improving product quality, software, and hardware ecology. The update includes an upgrade to Qt version 5.15.6, updates to the DTK development library, fixes for underlying vulnerabilities, and improved system compatibility and security.

Deepin Home App

Here’s how the Deepin home looks. It’s a centralized app that gives you single-point access to bug reports, community, forums and documentation. For new users, this app will be the perfect starting point for Deepin. Furthermore, a single entry point for various critical items allows the team to collect data and improve Deepin.

In addition, the native App store is improved with the opening speed of the Wine application after installation with improved software install and uninstall experience. Furthermore, the native file manager gets the format disk option in the right-click context menu.

Elsewhere, this release comes with two Linux Kernel flavours – 5.15.77 and 5.18.7 and Qt 5.15.6 LTS. Also the default Plymouth is now animated in Deepin which you should see during boot up.

That’s more about the key changes in this point release.

Download

This version uses around 600 MB of memory at idle and takes 7GB of disk space for the default installation.

You can download Deepin 20.8 from the official website if you are planning to fresh install.

Furthermore, you can simple run the following command to get this update if you are running Deepin 20.7 version.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Via announcement