Ubuntu 22.10 Code Name Revealed – “Kinetic Kudu”

The official code name of Ubuntu 22.10 is “Kinetic Kudu”, revealed in the release schedule published by the Ubuntu team.

Arriving on October 20th, 2022, Ubuntu 22.10 is named after the friendly species “Kudu”, primarily found in eastern and southern Africa, according to Wikipedia. Although it is not officially published, I guess this is the reason for this naming.

A male greater Kudu

Following the “J” of Jammy jellyfish, this is the second time Ubuntu release names start with “K”. Last time, it was used in Ubuntu 9.10 “Karmic Koala”, released in October 2009. There was no Snap, no Flatpak, good old Ubuntu CD with the lovely orange look. Life was simple.

Ubuntu 9.10 – when life was simple with plenty of orange

So, according to the tentative uploaded release plan on Discourse, Ubuntu 22.10 is set to kick off development on April 28, 2022. That means you get to test the daily builds from next week onwards. In addition, the feature freeze of this upcoming release is set to August 25, 2022, with a beta release date of September 29, 2022.

Moreover, the final freeze and a release candidate are planned for October 13, followed by the final release on October 20, 2022.

Ubuntu 22.10 – Assumptions

Feature-wise, Ubuntu 22.10 is likely to have Linux Kernel 5.19, which should be out by October. It’s worth mentioning that the Kernel freeze is set for October 6.

Furthermore, it should feature the GNOME 43, which should bring many new apps ported to Gtk4 with some exciting changes. One of the interesting changes it promises is the complete overhaul of the most used GNOME app Files (Nautilus) which gets some cool updates.

Other than that, KDE Plasma 5.25, and LXQt 1.1 should feature their respective Ubuntu flavours in this release. In addition, you can expect all the latest toolchains, packages and hopefully NVIDIA proprietory driver with Wayland fix.

Finally, we will keep you updated with the progress and essential milestones until the final release.

So, stay tuned. And don’t forget to let me know what you think about the Ubuntu 22.10 code name down below in the comment box.