Fedora 36 Release Slightly Delayed to May 10 Due to Important Bugs

The final Fedora 36 release delayed a little further due to some bugs in GNOME Photos and others.

Fedora 36, currently in beta testing, sees some critical blocker bugs. Due to this, the team decided it was not possible to release at this time as it required some more fixing and testing. The earlier target date was May 3, 2022.

Fedora 36 Workstation (pre-release)

Fedora 36 delayed for these blocker bugs

The primary blocker bugs are related to the GNOME’s contact package (gnome-contacts), where the user reported that when you delete a contact and close the app, it is not getting deleted! Apparently, it’s not deleting the contact until the notification goes away.

Moreover, this bug grants a freeze exception and looks like it’s not an easy fix.

In addition to that, there are two more blocker bugs related to GNOME Photos (gnome-photos). Firstly, if you put pictures in the ~/Pictures folder, it’s not coming up in Photos until you log out and log back in.

On top of that, when you create a new album and put some photos in it, photos are not visible until you log back in. This bug is the second blocker bug related to the Photos app of GNOME.

All the major blocker bugs are in NEW status as of publishing this. Hence it might take some time to fix and test.

Furthermore, another blocker bug is related to selinux-policy, which prevents some package updates due to SELinux errors – it is happening in the upgrade path from 35 to 36.

Revised timeline

Finally, due to these and other requested freeze exceptions, Fedora 36 is now targeting May 10, 2022, for the final release. The next GO-NO GO meeting is scheduled for May 5, 2022.

It’s not the first time that the Fedora release got delayed. There were earlier similar instances in prior releases as well. When a distribution is a frontrunner with the latest packages and tech, these are inevitable blockers.

With that said, we hope that the final release comes as per plan. Finally, don’t forget to check out our detailed coverage of the new Fedora 36 features at our main site (link below).

Blocker bugs

