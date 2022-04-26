Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Switches Back to X.Org with NVIDIA Driver

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS now defaults to X.Org with NVIDIA proprietary driver as requested by NVIDIA.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Desktop (GNOME)

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is back to X.Org with NVIDIA

Canonical released Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (“Jammy Jellyfish”) on April 21, 2022, and it is already an epic release in terms of features and technological leap – surprising users with its features. Just after the release, NVIDIA requested this critical change of the display server.

Ubuntu defaulted the Wayland session for GNOME workstation for Intel and Radeon graphics last year since Ubuntu 21.04. However, NVIDIA proprietary driver usage use cases still default to X.Org until March 2022 before the Jammy Jellyfish release.

In March 2022, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS decided to default to Wayland for NVIDIA proprietary drivers.

But just after the release, NVIDIA requested to default it back to X.Org.

Details of the Bug and workaround

Moreover, the request seems to result from a “last-minute render” bug with incorrect frame rates.

“This misrender only occurs when rendering frames that take a significant amount of time to render, such as games. Simple scenes which can be rendered well within the time budget of a monitor refresh will not exhibit this issue (such as glxgears at X000 fps). It is simple to reproduce if you have any program which spends significant time in opengl/vulkan rendering frames (lets say at least 10ms gpu time per frame based on tests in Path of Exile), otherwise I suppose it may be hard to replicate as the issue doesnt occur much when frame times are well within one monitor refresh time.” explains the xserver bug report in GitLab.

As a result, the gdm3 package of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is updated now as a fix. And with that, all the NVIDIA systems can use the GNOME X.Org session by default.

Furthermore, the updated gdm3 package is not part of the original release ISO, and all the users using NVIDIA would get this changed package via regular updates of the system.

In addition, the Wayland option would still be available on the login screen while using GNOME for those who are brave enough to play around. Moreover, the Wayland would still be the default for hybrid GPU systems (a mix of AMD/Intel and NVIDIA).

In summary, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS GNOME with NVIDIA is now back to X.Org again until this is fixed by NVIDIA so that you can experience faster performance and other additional benefits of using Wayland.