Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish” and Flavours Released

Canonical announced the release of the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and associated flavours with many new updates.

Ubuntu Jammy Jellyfish Desktop (GNOME)

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

First and foremost, the Ubuntu “Jammy Jellyfish” is the 36th release of Ubuntu Linux and the 9th LTS release to date. This release brings support across modules, packages, underlying Kernel and new features as well.

Secondly, at its core, this release is based on Linux Kernel 5.15 which brings the latest hardware update. It includes support for CPU, GPU, file system and other hardware lines up from the major manufacturers.

In addition to that, this release features GNOME 42 desktop environment, which brings the updated GNOME Shell with libadwaita and GTK4 port. Hence, you can experience stunning new widgets, window decorations, awesome text and controls and other UI features that come with GTK4.

Furthermore, this release brings native dark and light modes to your desktop with a set of accent colours. This is the first time, Ubuntu brings a native accent colour which definitely gives you ideas to beautify your desktop.

That’s not all, a brand new Ubuntu logo is definitely going to give you a fresh feel to this awesome release.

Moreover, the underlying packages and apps see their latest version in this release which we list below.

Python 3.10

Php8.1

Ruby 3.0

Thunderbird 91.5

Firefox 96.0

LibreOffice 7.2.5

PulseAudio 15.0

NetworkManager 1.32

In addition to that, the official desktop environment flavours also bring their latest stable versions with major updates which we covered officially the below articles which you may want to check out to learn more.

Download and Upgrade

Having said that, if you are planning to upgrade, visit the below guides. And if you are migrating from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, you should definitely check out out the spotter guide here.

How to Upgrade

Finally, here is all the download links to the official ISO of this release for you to download and install.

The latest ISO is available in the below link.

Download GNOME ISO

Last but not the list, if you want to try out the official Ubuntu flavours, you can get them via the below links.

https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/kubuntu/releases/jammy/

https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/xubuntu/releases/jammy/

https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/lubuntu/releases/jammy/

https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntu-mate/releases/jammy/

https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntu-budgie/releases/jammy/

https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntukylin/releases/jammy/

https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntustudio/releases/jammy/

Via official announcement.