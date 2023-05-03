Linux Mint 21.2 Introducing Tooltips Based on Accent Colour

A few more changes are coming up in the upcoming Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria” release.

The Linux Mint team recently provided an update on tooltips for its upcoming point release Linux Mint 21.2 “Victoria”. In the April 2023 update, the team announced that the new tooltips would use the accent colour, which is a significant design change from the traditional yellow colour.

“We had been planning on redesigning our tooltips for a while,” the team stated. “The main reason was that they lacked consistency and looked slightly different depending on where they came from (GTK2, GTK3, Cinnamon). They also featured a grey border which didn’t look clean around their yellow background.”

After examining other operating systems, Linux themes, and web designs, the team discovered that almost nobody used the traditional yellow colour for tooltips anymore. The team tried a few things and eventually settled on using the accent colour instead of yellow, black, or grey tooltips.

Sample Linux Mint tooltip

The team fixed the consistency issues across various GTK versions and Cinnamon, inspired by Adwaita, and made the tooltips bigger, rounder, and with larger margins. Additionally, they added space between the applets and their tooltips in Cinnamon so they wouldn’t be stuck to the panel.

Cinnamon notifications will also be using the accent colour, and they will prefer symbolic icons whenever possible. Although these small changes make the desktop look and feel cleaner and more modern.

On another note, I don’t think any other Linux distro changes the tooltip colour based on accent-colour; unless it is themed. For example, Ubuntu recently featured (22.04 LTS onwards) an accent colour with the GNOME desktop, but the tooltip colour remains white-on-black.

Ubuntu’s default tooltip colour with a custom accent colour in GNOME

Other noteworthy features in 21.2 include re-basing of this version with Ubuntu 22.04.2, mainline LTS Kernel 5.15 and Xfce 4.18 desktop variant. You can check out my older article for a few more updates.

The team is planning three releases for the summer, as per the announcement. Linux Mint 21.2, an EDGE ISO release with kernel 5.19 and LMDE 6, based on the upcoming Debian 12 (set for release in June). To ensure that all releases get the 21.2 changes, they should come out in that order, with up to a month separating the Mint 21.2 and the LMDE 6 releases.

Overall, these design changes represent another step forward for Linux Mint, which continues to prioritize consistency and modernity in its operating system. This release is expected around June 2023.

Via Linux Mint blog