Linux Mint 21.2 Code Name Announced, Arriving on June 2023

Linux Mint 21.2 Announcement

In the January 23 monthly update, the Mint team announced that the upcoming release of Linux Mint 21.2 code name would be “Victoria”. This aligns with the female-centric names in alphabetical order for each Mint release (the prior one was 21.1 “Vera”).

In addition, a few details emerge about the new features and enhancements of this upcoming release which is planned on June 2023.

Linux Mint 21.1 Vera Cinnamon Desktop (current release)

Expected Features

First and foremost, it will be based on Ubuntu 22.04.2 point release, which should be out by February 2023 last week. And it will be supported with the Linux LTS Kernel 5.15.

As per the desktop is concerned, there may not be any additional major releases of MATE and Cinnamon desktops. Hence they should continue to stay with their current versions, i.e. MATE 1.26 and Cinnamon 5.6.4. However, Cinnamon desktop may get another bug-fix release before June 2023.

However, the Xfce version will be updated to Xfce 4.18 in Linux Mint 21.2. This is the major change for the Xfce version of this distribution. Xfce 4.18 brings many changes, including cool features to THunar, and new improvements to the Xfce desktop and window manager. Do check out my feature guide of Xfce 4.18 here.

The image viewer Pix of Linux Mint is being rebased with gThumb 3.12.2, bringing 168 new features and changes.

Pix is rebased with latest gThumb build

Furthermore, this version is expected to bring full system-wide support for HEIF/AVIF image formats and Adobe Illustrator documents. The HEIF image format is widely used in iOS, and this out-of-the-box change is welcome. No more installing apps and tweaking your system to view and edit HEIF/AVIF and AI files for Adobe Illustrator.

Overall, these are the key changes, and, of course, more under-the-hood enhancements and a few look-and-feel updates should arrive.

So, that’s about it. However, there is no test image to try it out yet. That said, the Linux Mint team always listens to users, and features are always practical. Whether you are a seasoned user or an absolute beginner, each release of Linux Mint always has something for everyone.

We will wait for the final release on June 2023.

