Debian 12 “bookworm” Reaches First Code Freeze

The Debian team has reached a significant milestone for the upcoming Debian 12 release.

For the last few months, Debian 12 has been under development. Developers and package maintainers were pouring their application components into the new branch. Code-named “bookworm”, Debian 12 is planned for release by the end of 2023.

Debian 12 “bookworm” reaches the first freeze

Usually, the Debian project’s freeze schedule goes for several months, including a soft freeze, a hard freeze and a full freeze before the final release. The first freeze milestone was completed on 12th January, so the team no longer accepts transition requests. At this stage, no one should upload any package which may contain impactful changes without approval.

Following this freeze, several upcoming milestones are to be met as follows.

2023-02-12 – Milestone 2 – Soft Freeze

no new packages, delayed migration

2023-03-12 – Milestone 3 – Hard Freeze – key packages and packages

without autopkgtests need a manual unblock for migration

TBA – Milestone 4 – Full Freeze

all packages need a manual unblock for migration

Debian always moves conservative way to adopt new changes. Hence the changes are probably much older packages and application versions compared to those modern distros.

For example, Debian 12 planned to feature Linux Kernel 5.10 (compared to 4.9 in Debian 11 bullseye) at its core. Almost all the major Linux desktop environments are getting their much older versions as follows:

GNOME 3.38

KDE Plasma 5.20

LXDE 11

LXQt 0.16

MATE 1.24

Xfce 4.16

As you can see, the above list is almost two to three versions behind. But they are stable, which is important for Debian because Debian is used by critical systems and servers where stability and compatibility are more critical than fancy features.

Likewise, the application and significant toolchain stack also get the following versions as follows:

LibreOffice 7.0

Calligra 3.2

GNUcash 4.4

GIMP 2.10.22

OpenJDK 11

PHP 7.4

Python 3.9.1

Samba 4.13

Upgrade

If you are running Debian 11 bullseye, you can open the /etc/apt/sources.list via any text editor and add the following lines. Make sure to verify the mirror URL and change the following command.

deb http://http.us.debian.org/debian bookworm main non-free contrib deb http://security.debian.org/ bookworm/updates main contrib non-free deb http://http.us.debian.org/debian sid main non-free contrib

After adding those, refresh the apt cache:

sudo apt update

And then, run the following to get the update.

sudo apt dist-upgrade

Fresh Download

If you want a new ISO file, refer to the following locations and choose daily-live or bookworm alpha ISO.

Type Type of image Download Choose if – Non-free full CD, DVD cd-dvd (go to non-free directory) If you want less effort and want Debian to just works with all supported hardware. Non-free full CD, DVD (LIVE) – separate desktop environment packages cd-dvd-live (go to non-free directory) If you want less effort and want Debian to just works, and want a LIVE system. LIVE system also offers a full installation as well

Remember, it is under testing and don’t perform the above upgrade commands in any production Debian server.

