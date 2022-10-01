DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.07: KDE on Apple M1, Ubuntu 22.10 Beta and More

Here’s the weekly roundup #22.07 for you across the GNU/Linux and tech world.

Weekly Roundup

Welcome to the DebugPoint Weekly roundup #22.07, where you can find all the happenings from this week, mainly from the Linux and open-source space. It’s been an eventful week where many distro updates arrive, whereas some significant releases from major apps.

Here’s what happened this week.

DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.07

🎯 Spotlight updates from GNU/Linux

Linus Torvalds wins the Intel Innovation Award 2022 in the Innovation event for the year 2022. [Watch video @ YouTube]

Linux Kernel 6.0 RC7 was released, and the final release is imminent. [read more]

Fedora team drops Hardware Accelerated Video Decoding from Mesa. [read more]

📌 Top Articles this week from DebugPoint

🖥️ Desktop Environment and Linux Distro

SpiralLinux 11.220925 was released based on Debian 11.5. [read more]

Ubuntu DDE 22.04 is released based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. [read more]

Xfce 4.18 is announced, coming up on Christmas 2022. [read more]

Linux Mint 21.1 is codenamed “Vera”, arriving later this year. [read more]

Ubuntu 22.10 Beta released with all official flavours. [read more]

🔖 Application Updates

Bash Shell version 5.2 has been released. [read more]

Shotcut Video Editor brings version 22.09, with many new features and updates. [read more]

Network analysis software Suricata 6.0.7 released with minor updates. [read more]

GNOME’s clipboard manager tool GPaste 43.0 was released, aligning with GNOME 43. [read more]

OnlyOffice 7.2 was released with major updates and improvements. [read more]

Plasma Mobile Gear 22.09 is released with the latest packages and updates. [read more]

Qt 6.4 has been released. [read more]

💡 Interesting updates across the web

KDE and GNOME Seem to work in Apple M1 hardware as Twitter by the developer. [read more]

An AI Chatbot as Linux is interviewed by ArsTechnica and reveals some fascinating conversations. [read more]

Wrapping Up

That’s about this week’s weekly roundup #22.07. Please let me know in the comment box if you know some exciting news stories we might have missed this week.

See you in the next round-up. Happy weekend.