Xfce 4.18 Arriving on Christmas, After Two Long Years

An early Christmas gift for Xfce desktop fans. Per the new Xfce 4.18 announcement, the new release is planned for later this year.

Xfce 4.18 is coming in December 2022

It’s been a while since we had an Xfce release. The last release was Xfce 4.16, which was released on December 2020.

Although there was no release in these two years, but the team and Xfce contributors were busy with many minor to significant changes and enhancements.

All of those are currently tagged in an interim release, version 4.17, which eventually makes it to a major Xfce 4.18 release.

Schedule of Xfce 4.18

Xfce follows a little different naming conventions when it comes to a release. Not the usual Alpha and beta versions. Instead, the team tagged them as pre1, pre2 and pre3.

So, as per the announcement, a first look is expected at the beginning of November and a code freeze around the beginning of December, followed by a final release during the vacation week, i.e. Christmas to the New Year.

So, it looks like it would be a Christmas and New year gift to all the Xfce desktop fans.

Pre1 (Feature &String Freeze): November 1, 2022

November 1, 2022 Pre2 (Code Freeze): December 1, 2022

December 1, 2022 Pre3 (Optional/Final Freeze): December 15, 2022

December 15, 2022 The final release is on December 15 to 29, 2022.

Changes expected

You can assume that the important apps such as Thunar file manager, Xfce window manager, Catfish file search etc. – all of them get their current stable version with enhancement and bug fixes.

For example, Thunar 4.18 should improve bulk file renamer, enhancement search features with multiple search items, last modified date in the status bar and additional config settings updates. All of these changes are currently tagged to Thunar 4.17.

Also coming up to this new release is the Xfce Terminal version 1.0. On April 2022, Xfce Terminal reached to its first 1.0 after sixteen years of development with improved tab behaviour, memory and other usability fixes.

In addition, the recent new features that merged as part of Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2022 should also be included in this version.

Perhaps the most critical piece of change is the early Wayland support which is planned in this version. It’s not a complete implementation. But it’s a start because it affects the entire core. You can learn more about Wayland’s implementation in this version here.

For more details, you can browse the official mailing list for updates. And stay tuned as I prepare a comprehensive change list for this upcoming release.

Via roadmap