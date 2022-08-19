DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.01: GNOME 43 Beta, Deepin 23 and More

Here’s the weekly roundup #22.01 for you across the GNU/Linux and tech world.

Welcome to the DebugPoint Weekly roundup #22.01 which gives you a brief about what happened this week across various segments, mostly in GNU/Linux space. We scan through thousands of updates every day, filter out the relevant updates for you and present them in this page.

Here’s what happened this week.

Spotlight updates from GNU/Linux

Linus Torvalds released the Linux Kernel 6.0 RC1 this week for testing. You must have noticed the versioning change from 5.19 to 6.0 which is just a numbering for better arrangements. Major changes include a runtime Kernel verification for safety-critical systems, CPU and GPU work for Intel and AMD and many more. [read more]

GNOME Devs released the upcoming GNOME 43 beta for testing. A rather significant release which is going to change your workflow, for sure. Reason? A new quick settings menu, Files gets the updates which users were looking for a decade and many more. [read more]

It depends whether its good or a bad news. But here it is. Canonical and Microsoft, jointly announced that .NET programming language, run time now available to install in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish. It’s available to install as apt. [read more]

Desktop Environment and Linux Distro

A bunch of small updates arrives for desktops and other distros. Here’s a brief for you.

Fedora team asked the community for a name for their upcoming Sway window manager spin based on OSTree (like Kinoit). So, go ahead and suggest a name. [read more]

Manjaro Linux (the rolling release based distro) gets the August 2022 snaphot which brings updated packages and additional updates. Read what gets updated and upgrade your system. [read more]

KDE Framework 5.97 released with updated KDE Application stack. This version mostly brings bug fixes and smaller enhancements actoss all KDE Apps. [read more]

The universal operating system Debian turns 29 on 16th August 2022. A series of events across the world graces the occasion. [read more]

Chinese Linux distribution Deepin gave a sneak peek of version 23 which atomic updates, a new package manager and some major updates. [read more]

SUSE Linux announced the SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 5.3 Public beta 2 is now avialble to test. SLE Micro is an lightweight Linux OS for edge computing. [read more]

Application Updates

The Document Foundation released LibreOffice 7.4 Community with WebP suppport, 16K columns in Calc, LanguageTool and vast amount of Office 365 compatibility. [read more]

Krita 5.1.0 arrives as the first point release of this digital drawing program with huge set of enhancements. [read more]

Finest web browser Vivaldi brings small update snapshot version 2770.3 with email and additional improvements. [read more]

Popular File search search utility Fsearch 0.2 arrives with custom filters and huge updates. Check out the release notes here.

GCC compiler 12.2 is out with over 70 bug fixes. [read more]

Interesting read across the web

A Debian user used open-source to monitor temperature automatically for his house. [read the story]

A new Linux distro arrives named astOS which is an Arch based distro but similar to OSTree. [read about the project]

Wrapping Up

So, that’s about it for this week’s weekly roundup #22.01. Do let me know in the comment section if you want to see any additional happenings across the web, I will cover them in these round ups.

See you in next round up. Happy weekend.

