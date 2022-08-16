Canonical Officially Announced .NET Availability in Ubuntu 22.04

Canonical and Microsft jointly announce official .NET SDK and runtime availability in Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish.

In a blog post today, Canonical said that .NET runtime and SDK version 6, ASP.NET SDK is available to install in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. This enables .NET developers directly start developing products and services in Ubuntu. In addition, an OCI container image with .NET core and runtime is also available for further deployment and development.

Installing .NET in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Over five million+ developers can simply run an apt-get command to install .NET runtime or specific SDK. Since Visual Studio is unavailable, developers can use VSCode to develop their applications and set up the shop.

Here are the commands.

Installing .NET SDK in Ubuntu 22.04

// install both SDK and rum time

sudo apt update && sudo apt install dotnet6

// install only specific compoments

sudo apt install dotnet-sdk-6.0

sudo apt install dotnet-runtime-6.O

sudo apt install aspnetcore-runtime-6.0

A quick look at the command gave us the following packages which were getting installed.

aspnetcore-runtime-6.0

aspnetcore-targeting-pack-6.0

dotnet-apphost-pack-6.0 dotnet-host

dotnet-hostfxr-6.0

dotnet-runtime-6.0

dotnet-sdk-6.0

dotnet-targeting-pack-6.0

dotnet-templates-6.0

dotnet6 liblttng-ust-common1

liblttng-ust-ctl5

liblttng-ust1

libunwind-13

From the release standpoint, the .NET version releases in November odd years, whereas Ubuntu LTS releases in the following year, April – that means developers get the latest supported .NET version in Ubuntu.

A calculative step?

There are many commercial and enterprise applications already developed using the .NET framework. They are both web or desktop based. I am not entirely sure whether the existing apps can start running in Ubuntu out-of-the-box. That’s a question; I guess we need to wait to see.

This step might be long since a series of events took place in the whole “Microsoft loves open sources” narrative.

First, the introduction of WSL, WSL2, then the acquisition of GitHub, and then the commercial licensing of the open-source app listing in the Windows App Store list. And most recently, the systemd creator joining Microsoft news.

All these hints at the dominating strategy by slowly penetrating the critical areas. Since Redhat is already established in the same industry, Microsoft might be eying for some business while piggybacking Ubuntu.

More details at Canonical and Micro$oft blog.

