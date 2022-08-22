PeaZip 8.8.0 is Released with Updated GUI and Customization

PeaZip 8.8.0 is now available for download.

PeaZip is a free and open-source archive manager that brings additional features such as file management, command line scripts, etc. It’s one of the unique apps written in the legacy language Lazarus IDE and FreePascal and is still popular today.

With this minor release, PeaZip brings an updated graphical user interface with more customization settings. These customization settings aim to seamlessly integrate with various operating systems such as Windows and Linux.

Other notable features in this minor release automatically test archive after creation to propagate Zone. Identifier stream when extracting archives (on Windows), to create TAR archives following pax or gnu standard, and to save owner/group ids and names in TAR archives (on Linux).

For more details, you can read the change log here. Finally, you can get your free copy on this page if you want to download it.

