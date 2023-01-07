DebugPoint Weekly Newsletter #22.16: Flathub App Updates, Edubuntu Flavour, DragonFly BSD and More

We present the weekly newsletter #22.16 featuring FOSS and tech updates across the web.

DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.16

🎯 Spotlight updates from GNU/Linux

Arch Linux’s first ISO release of the year 2023 brings Linux Kernel 6.1 and updated packages. [Read more]

Fedora Linux 38 release is bringing the official Budgie and Sway flavour. [Read more]

📌 Learning Linux Command Articles from DebugPoint this week

📌 Featured Articles from DebugPoint this week

🖥️ Desktop Environment and Linux Distro

Ultramarine Linux 37 release brings new rolling repo “Terra”, new KDE Plasma flavour with applications and development goals. [Read more]

Nitrux 2.6.0 release brings Flathub and Pipewire by default, Wayland login in SDDM, drops apt package manager and more. [Read more]

Ubuntu 23.04 plans to bring the new Flutter-based installer, and it’s now available in daily builds.

Official Edubuntu flavour is in the works and may arrive soon. [Read more]

EasyOS 4.5.4 arrives as a bug-fix release with updated Kernel and applications. [Read more]

😈 BSD Updates

DragonFly version 6.4 was released with hardware support for type-2 hypervisors with NVMM, an amdgpu driver, the experimental ability to remote-mount HAMMER2 volumes and more. [Read more]

🔖 Application Updates

Release highlights of MS Paint alternative drawing program Pinta 2.1, which brings Wayland and WebP image support. [Read more]

Popular ebook management software Calibre 6.11 has been released. [Read more]

Qalculate, the multi-purpose cross-platform desktop calculator based GTK and QT brings the 4.5.1 maintenance release. [Read more]

Krita drawing program releases a bug-fix update, 4.5.1. [Read more]

🗃️ Flathub App Updates

The following Flatpak apps are updated this week in Flathub. if you want to install them, make sure to set up Flatpak and Flathub before doing so.

Atomic : A mod packaging toolchain for AM2R mods. Version 2.1.0.

: A mod packaging toolchain for AM2R mods. Version 2.1.0. RedisInsight : Developer GUI for Redis, by Redis. Version 2.14.0

: Developer GUI for Redis, by Redis. Version 2.14.0 World of Padman : World of Padman (WoP) is a first-person shooter computer game. Version 1.6.2

: World of Padman (WoP) is a first-person shooter computer game. Version 1.6.2 Outline : The Outline app allows users with access keys to connect to the Outline server and the open web through their connected devices. Version 1.8.1

: The Outline app allows users with access keys to connect to the Outline server and the open web through their connected devices. Version 1.8.1 Blackcoin More: Blackcoin app is built on a secure and solid base and has the full support of the Blackcoin community and its developers. Version 13.2.0

More: Blackcoin app is built on a secure and solid base and has the full support of the Blackcoin community and its developers. Version 13.2.0 YSoccer (formerly Yoda Soccer) is a project which intends to create a new desktop game with the gameplay and style of the well-known Sensible World of Soccer (a.k.a. SWOS). Version 19.0

(formerly Yoda Soccer) is a project which intends to create a new desktop game with the gameplay and style of the well-known Sensible World of Soccer (a.k.a. SWOS). Version 19.0 DrRacket: A graphical environment for developing programs using the Racket programming languages. Version 8.7

💡 Interesting updates across the web

On the GNOME Project and “My Way or the Highway”: Read the article

“Pointless tribalism in FOSS”: Read the article

Wrapping Up

