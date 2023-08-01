Ubuntu 23.10 May Exclude LibreOffice and Core Apps from ISO

Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” sacrificing apps for efficiency?

Ubuntu 23.10, code-named “Mantic Minotaur”, is generating significant buzz among the Linux community as it is scheduled for release on October 12, 2023. A few discussions in the Ubuntu desktop Discourse forum suggest that certain applications, including LibreOffice, could be dropped from the ISO.

Ubuntu may drop LibreOffice

According to recent reports on Launchpad, Ubuntu 23.10 may exclude some core GNOME apps and games from its default installation. The tentative list of removals includes popular applications such as gnome-mahjongg, gnome-mines, gnome-sudoku, aisleriot, cheese, file-roller, baobab, rhythmbox, shotwell, Transmission, and simple-scan. Additionally, discussions on Reddit hint at the possibility of Thunderbird being removed as well.

One of the primary advantages of these proposed changes is that Ubuntu 23.10 could offer a more streamlined and efficient experience. By focusing on Canonical-provided apps and packages along with the core GNOME desktop shell, the operating system may become faster, lighter, and more tailored to user needs. The reduced ISO size could also lead to quicker installation times and lower storage requirements, benefiting users with limited resources or those running Ubuntu on older hardware.

Moreover, this approach might foster better integration and performance of the included applications, leading to an improved overall user experience.

What about users?

While the potential optimizations and streamlining sound promising, concerns arise about the impact on certain user groups, particularly those relying heavily on the apps slated for removal. LibreOffice, a well-known and powerful FOSS office suite, plays a vital role for many Ubuntu users, especially those who work offline and require comprehensive document editing capabilities. Losing access to essential applications like image viewers, scanners, and webcam viewers may inconvenience those who rely on these tools for day-to-day tasks.

For some users, the absence of these familiar applications might lead to a less intuitive transition to Ubuntu 23.10. Moreover, it could necessitate extra effort to install and configure alternative software, possibly resulting in a less seamless experience overall.

It is important to remember that these changes are still under development, and the final release may differ from the current discussions. Canonical and the Ubuntu community will undoubtedly weigh the benefits and drawbacks carefully before making any final decisions.

Ultimately, the goal should be to balance improving the OS and preserving the user experience, ensuring Ubuntu 23.10 continues to cater to a broad audience of newcomers and long-time fans.