Linux Mint Charts Course for LMDE 6 & Wayland

Linux Mint sets sail for LMDE 6 and plans for the future with Wayland.

In a much-awaited announcement for Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE), the team has unveiled the commencement of work on LMDE 6, the upcoming version of their Debian-based distribution.

Codenamed “Faye,” this release is set to build upon the solid foundation of its predecessors (LMDE 5) while incorporating the exciting features and improvements introduced in Linux Mint 21.2. Linux Mint and LMDE users have reason to anticipate this release, as it promises to refine the user experience further and bring cutting-edge functionality to the forefront.

One of the key highlights of LMDE 6 is its alignment with the advancements showcased in Linux Mint 21.2. Users can look forward to getting a Debian 12 “Bookworm” base with various enhancements, including refined system performance, updated software packages, and the seamless integration of the latest security patches.

LMDE 5 was based on Debian 11

Parallel to the development of LMDE 6, the Linux Mint team is also preparing an EDGE ISO for Linux Mint 21.2. When Linux Mint 21.2 was released, there was no announcement of EDGE ISO, and we were curious whether it had been discontinued.

But it’s not.

This EDGE ISO offers a streamlined and hassle-free booting process for those eager to experience Linux Mint on brand-new devices. The upcoming EDGE ISO for 21.2 is expected to get Linux Kernel 6.2 for the latest hardware support.

It’s worth citing that Linux Mint 21.2 official ISO currently have Linux Kernel 5.15 due to Ubuntu 22.04 base.

Gazing beyond the immediate future, the Linux Mint team sheds light on their prospective plans. Linux Mint 21.3, slated for a Christmas 2023 release, carries an air of intrigue. While the team promises to introduce exciting new features, they also emphasize a dedication to long-term aspects. This includes a focus on updating ISO production tools and addressing secure boot concerns.

Furthermore, the Linux Mint team seeks to meticulously explore Wayland’s merits and drawbacks, assessing its integration’s potential. As if that weren’t enough, the team remains attentive to Ubuntu’s trajectory, analyzing their heightened emphasis on Snap and its implications for Mint’s future.

As always, there is no release date as such for LMDE 6. It will be released when ready. With a track record of quiet development and the ability to deftly navigate upstream decisions from Ubuntu, the Linux Mint team stands as a pinnacle of stability and purposeful progress.

Finally, I will close this with a quote from the team in the announcement:

“Don’t panic, don’t lobby for rushed decisions based on fears or passion, we know who we are and we know what we’re doing.”

