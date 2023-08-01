MX Linux Unveils MX-23 “Libretto” with Debian 12

Welcome to MX-23 “Libretto” – the perfect fusion of Debian 12 and MX repositories.

The wait is finally over after an extended-release candidate cycle! MX Linux, the successful collaborative effort between the antiX and MX Linux communities, has just unveiled its latest stable release: MX-23 “Libretto.” Designed to combine elegance, efficiency, stability, and high performance, MX-23 brings a host of new features and improvements to the table, making it a tempting option for users seeking a reliable and user-friendly operating system.

For those unfamiliar with MX Linux, it boasts an array of graphical tools that simplify various tasks, while it’s Live USB and snapshot tools inherited from antiX offer impressive portability and remastering capabilities. Moreover, extensive support through videos, documentation, and a friendly forum makes MX Linux an ideal choice for both novices and experienced Linux users.

MX Linux 23 Desktop

Introducing MX-23 “Libretto”

As the name suggests, MX-23 is built from Debian 12 “Bookworm” and MX repositories, continuing the tradition of excellence from its predecessors. One noteworthy aspect is that MX will default to sysVinit, but fear not, systemd remains an option for installed systems. This flexible approach ensures that users can choose the init system that best suits their needs and preferences.

At the core, MX-23 is powered by the latest Debian 12.1 featuring Linux Kernel 6.1.

Streamlined Live Boot Menus

A handy improvement in MX-23 is the more obvious “check media” function now available in the top-level menu during live boot. With this enhancement, users can quickly verify their media’s integrity before proceeding with the boot process, ensuring a smoother experience from the get-go.

ISO file integrity check in boot menu

Major Desktop Versions

MX-23 comes equipped with three major desktop versions, each catering to different user preferences and workflows. Xfce 4.18, Fluxbox 1.3.7, and KDE Plasma 5.27 provide a diverse range of options to suit your style.

Enhanced Accessibility Features

Inclusivity is a top priority for MX Linux, and with MX-23, accessibility options have been significantly improved. All releases now include the Orca screen reader and a screen magnifier tool. Xfce and Fluxbox feature the Magnus screen magnifier, while KDE/Plasma utilizes kmag. While Orca does not appear in menus due to Debian’s packaging, users can easily launch it manually. Notably, Orca is configurable within KDE’s integrated accessibility settings, providing users with a seamless experience.

Magnus magnifier in Xfce desktop

MX Tools Get Even Better

MX Tools, the collection of MX’s homegrown applications, have received numerous updates, bug fixes, and enhancements in MX-23. These tools now launch with individual policy kit configurations, ensuring smoother and more secure interactions. Additionally, a new application called “User Installed Packages” is now available on both MX-21 and MX-23. This tool allows users to create a list of installed packages on one system and then use that list to install the same packages on another system, streamlining the migration process between major versions.

MX Linux new tool – user installed packages

Snapshot Customization Made Easy

MX Snapshot, a popular user feature, has received considerable attention in this release. Users can now customize their snapshot boot options and automatically filter out options that might hinder the live system from starting up on different machines. This feature empowers users to tailor their MX Linux experience to their liking with greater ease and flexibility.

Configuration Updates for Fluxbox and KDE Plasma

MX-23 brings a host of configuration options to the Fluxbox release, minimizing its reliance on Xfce applications while retaining Thunar as the file manager. Moreover, MX-Tweak’s theme module now supports theming on Fluxbox, granting users more opportunities to personalize their desktop environment.

KDE Plasma users will be pleased to find several tweaks to accommodate the new configuration options available in Plasma 5.27. Root actions remain in Dolphin, ensuring a seamless user experience.

A few items to note

While MX-23 “Libretto” boasts impressive features and improvements, you should exercise caution with certain aspects. Using pipewire & wireplumber instead of PulseAudio and enabling the UFW firewall by default are among the changes that could affect printer setup for some users.

Conclusion

MX-23 “Libretto” is a tempting release offering Linux fans many new features and enhancements. The combination of elegance, stability, performance, and user-friendly tools makes it an attractive option for newcomers and experienced users.

If you want to download this version, visit the following pages (Sourceforge direct ISO links) and choose your version.

If you are running MX Linux 21.x (earlier version) and planning to upgrade – visit this page for instructions.