Ubuntu 23.04 Code Name Announced & it’s Delicious!

Canonical announced the code name of the upcoming Ubuntu 23.04 short-term release.

Following the alphabet-based code name convention, the code name for the upcoming Ubuntu 23.04 is – “Lunar Lobster”. We are at “L”, followed by the predecessor “Kinetic Kudu” with “K”.

In a cryptic tweet with only emojis, Ubuntu announced the name on Twitter. Since every Ubuntu release code name is actually the repo name, it’s already been updated in the official Ubuntu version control system “launchpad”.

The branch named “lunar” is created, and structures are ready to accept the changes of this release.

That being said, within a few days, you can get the daily build with new features and packages as the development start.

Expected features of Ubuntu 23.04

Feature-wise, your Ubuntu 23.04 Lunar Lobster should get the upcoming GNOME 44. The GNOME 44 is planned for March 18, just within a day of the UI freeze of Lunar Lobster.

Secondly, you should get the Linux Kernel 6.1, which should be out in December 2022. In addition, updated packages and new versions of popular desktop environments such as KDE Plasma and Xfce should be the exciting items to look for in this version.

Here’s a tentative schedule.

Feature freeze: February 23, 2023

UI Freeze: March 16, 2023

Beta: March 30, 2023

Ubuntu 23.04 final release is planned for April 20, 2023. As of publishing this, the core changes of Ubuntu are still unknown. For example, the versions of GCC, gnu libraries, Python and so on.

We will keep you updated as more information is available for this release.