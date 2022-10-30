DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.11: Ubuntu 23.04 Code Name, Linux Container in FreeBSD and More

Here’s the weekly roundup #22.11 for you across the GNU/Linux and tech world.

DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.11

🎯 Spotlight updates from GNU/Linux

The upcoming Ubuntu 23.04 release code name announced – is “Lunar Lobster”. [via LP]

Critical OpenSSL bug delays Fedora 37 release. [Read more]

Containerd 1.7.0 beta 0 (First beta) is out, allowing Linux container inside FreeBSD. [Read more]

🖥️ Desktop Environment and Linux Distro

Ice WM 3.1 has been released with new features and improvements. [Read more]

OpenSUSE announced the next-gen installer for testing. [Read more]

GNOME Project is closing the mailing list and moving to discourse. [Link to discourse]

Zorin OS 16.2 is out, but it is still based on Ubuntu 20.04. [Read more]

🔖 Application Updates

GNOME Web ported to GTK4 and merged to the main branch. [Read more]

Python 3.11 is finally released with new features. [Read more]

Password manager KeePassXC 2.7.3 is out with 50+ changes and features. [Read more]

FileZilla announced a bug fix release with version 3.26.0. [Read more]

😈 BSD Updates

FreeBSD Q3 2022 status report is out. Find out what’s happening in the FreeBSD world. [Read more]

💡 Interesting updates across the web

Japan’s Rakuten Mobile dumps Red Hat and moves to Rocky Linux. [Read more]

