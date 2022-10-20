Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu Lands with GNOME 43, Pipewire

This is a release roundup of the Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu.

Ubuntu 22.10, codenamed “Kinetic Kudu”, is finally released today. This release is a mark of continuous improvements to the new technology adoption by Ubuntu for its general and commercial users across desktops and servers.

This is the final release of this year and a short-term one, supported until July 20, 2023. The team has worked hard through the development and testing cycle and finally introduced the final Ubuntu 22.10.

Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu Desktop

Ubuntu 22.10: What’s New

At the core, Ubuntu 22.10 is powered by Linux Kernel 5.19, which brings the latest hardware support across CPU, GPU, file system, ports and ARM devices.

Since its release, Ubuntu 22.10 has brought GNOME 43 (the first time in Ubuntu). GNOME 43 brings significant improvements over its prior version regarding GTK4, libadwaita and customizations.

Perhaps the most important visual change you can notice in this version is the system tray – which is changed completely in this version via GNOME 43. The tray menu now features a pill-shaped toggle button for important settings such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, etc. The power menu also changed accordingly.

Here’s how it looks in a quick demo.

In addition, the most used file manager, Files (aka Nautilus), also includes all the new features that were on the list for a long time. You get the rubberband selection, new icons, emblems, new properties window, etc.

Check out my Files 43 overview on this page for a deep dive.

In addition, two key changes which you should know about. Firstly, the sound server is now Pipewire instead of PulseAudio. So, your sound experience will be much better with modern tech via the Pipewire server.

Secondly, the legacy wpa_supplicant wireless module changes in this version. Intel’s IWD (iNet Wireless Daemon) takes over for better managing the Wi-Fi networks. Hopefully, the connection drops in standby modes, and other WiFi issues will get resolved.

Furthermore, the toolchain of Ubuntu bumps up with their respective package versions.

Flavours Updates

The official flavours get their new versions with updated applications and packages. If you want to read more about the flavours, visit my complete guides for each, as mentioned below links.

Finally, a stunning wallpaper to make your Ubuntu 22.10 desktop more mature and fashionable.

Summary of the changes

BlueZ 5.65

CUPS 2.4

Python 3.10.6

NetworkManager 1.38

Mesa 22

Pipewire 0.3.56

PulseAudio 16

xdg-desktop-portal 1.14

Linux Kernel 5.19

GNOME 43

IWD is replacing wpa_supplicant

KDE Plasma 5.25 in Kubuntu

LXQt 1.1.0 in Lubuntu

Firefox 106

LibreOffice 7.4

Thunderbird 102

How to Upgrade & download fresh

If you want to upgrade your existing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish”, refer to my guide here. Although, you should not update an LTS version to a short-term version.

For a fresh download, visit the below link.

The flavours’ ISO builds available on the below pages.

Ubuntu Flavour Link to .iso image(s) Ubuntu 22.10 Desktop https://releases.ubuntu.com/kinetic/ Xubuntu 22.10 https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/xubuntu/releases/kinetic/release Ubuntu MATE 22.10 https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntu-mate/releases/kinetic/release Ubuntu Kylin 22.10 https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntukylin/releases/kinetic/release

(not available yet) Lubuntu 22.10 https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/lubuntu/releases/kinetic/release Kubuntu 22.10 https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/kubuntu/releases/kinetic/release Ubuntu Budgie 22.10 https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntu-budgie/releases/kinetic/release Ubuntu Unity 22.10 https://cdimage.ubuntu.com/ubuntu-unity/releases/kinetic/release

So, that’s about it on the changes in Ubuntu 22.10.

Wrapping Up

A nice and timely release of Ubuntu 22.10, the final release of 2022. A significant release with improvement to usability, adoption of new technologies, updated packages and performance improvements.

With this release, the development should kick-start for Ubuntu 23.04 within a few days.