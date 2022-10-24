DebugPoint NEWS

DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.10: Ubuntu 22.10, Linux 6.1 RC1 and More

Posted by arindam on October 24, 2022 0 Comments

Here’s the weekly roundup #22.10 for you across the GNU/Linux and tech world.

Welcome to the DebugPoint Weekly roundup #22.10, where you can find all the happenings from this week, mainly from the Linux and open-source space.

This week, the major update was the Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu release and many distro updates. However, app updates were a few comparatively.

Here’s what happened this week.

DebugPoint Weekly Roundup #22.10

🎯 Spotlight updates from GNU/Linux

  • Linux Kernel 6.1 Rc-1 is out the first release candidate with Rust support. [Read more]
  • Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu is out in the wild, bringing new tech and nine months of support. [Read more]
  • Libcamera library support was released for Linux after years of development. [Read more]
  • Caliptra announced: An open-source root of trust inside SoC – developed in collaboration with Google, AMD, Microsoft and AMD. [Read more]

📌 Top Articles this week from DebugPoint

10 Things to Do After Installing Ubuntu 22.10 [With Bonus Tip]
How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 22.10 From 22.04 LTS (Jammy to Kinetic)

🖥️ Desktop Environment and Linux Distro

  • Kubuntu 22.10 was released with KDE Plasma 5.25. [Read more]
  • Lubuntu 22.10 was released with LXQt 1.1.0 [Read more]
  • Xubuntu 22.10 was released with Xfce 4.16 [Read more]
  • Ubuntu Budgie 22.10 was released with a new Budgie desktop and features. [Read more]
  • Ubuntu MATE 22.10 was released with the new MATE desktop 1.26 and additional features from MATE 1.28. [Read more]
  • Rolling Rhino Remix is now named “Rhino Linux”, and changes direction. [Read more]
  • AntiX 22 Released with new package updates and features. [Read more]
  • Xfce 4.18 Wallpaper competition is now LIVE. [Read More]
  • KDE Neon is now re-based with Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish. [Read more]

🔖 Application Updates

  • Firefox 106 is released with two-finger gestures for Linux. [Read more]
  • FreeFileSync 11.27 is out with mostly bug-fixes. [Read more]
  • Qt/GTK-based calculator Qalculate bring new prime number functions with version 4.4.0. [Read more]

😈 BSD Updates

  • OpenBSD 7.2 was released with Apple M2 support + More. [Read more]

💡 Interesting updates across the web

  • Year of FreeBSD desktop: A configuration guide. [Read more]
  • KDE’s new approach with crash reporting. [Read more]

Wrapping Up

That’s about this week’s weekly roundup #22.10. Please let me know in the comment box if you know of some exciting news stories we might have missed this week.

See you in the next round-up. Happy weekend.

arindam

Creator of debugpointnews.com. All time Linux user and open-source supporter. Connect with me via Telegram, Twitter, LinkedIn, or send us an email.

x