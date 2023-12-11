SparkyLinux 7.2 “Orion Belt” Released with Upgraded Debian 12 Base

SparkyLinux, the Debian-based Linux distribution, has just released its latest iteration: SparkyLinux 7.2 “Orion Belt”. This release is packed with many updates and improvements, and it’s a necessary upgrade to the Sparky “7” series.

For the uninitiated, SparkyLinux is a unique distribution that offers the best of both worlds: the stability of Debian’s stable branch and the cutting-edge features of its testing branch. This dual-pronged approach caters to both seasoned tech veterans and those seeking a taste of the future.

Let’s round up the best new features.

SparkyLinux 7.2

SparkyLinux 7.2: What’s New

Fresh Packages and Kernel: With all packages updated from Debian 12 and Sparky’s stable repositories as of December 5, 2023, you’re guaranteed the latest software and security patches. Additionally, the Linux kernel has been bumped to version 6.1.55 for the PC architecture (with versions 6.6.4-sparky and 5.15.141-LTS-sparky also available), while ARM users are treated to version 6.1.58.

Boosted Productivity: SparkyLinux 7.2 prioritizes your efficiency, offering updated versions of essential applications like LibreOffice 7.4.7, Calamares 3.2.61, and Firefox 115.5.0esr (with version 120.0.1-sparky available in the Sparky repositories).

Desktop updates: Whether you favour the sleek modernity of KDE Plasma 5.27.5, the lightweight charm of LXQt 1.2.0, or the traditional comfort of MATE 1.26, SparkyLinux 7.2 offers a desktop environment to suit your taste. And for minimalists, Xfce 4.18 and Openbox 3.6.1 are also available.

Multimedia: Enjoy your favourite tunes with Exaile 4.1.3 and immerse yourself in stunning visuals with VLC 3.0.20. SparkyLinux 7.2 caters to your entertainment needs as well.

ARM Support: SparkyLinux 7.2 delivers both ARMHF and ARM64 images, complete with Openbox and CLI options. This opens the door to a world of possibilities for users of Raspberry Pi and other ARM-powered devices.

Availability: SparkyLinux 7.2 comes in a variety of flavours to suit your needs. For amd64 users, Xfce, LXQt, MATE, KDE Plasma, MinimalGUI (Openbox), and MinimalCLI (text mode) are available, both with BIOS/UEFI and Secure Boot support. i686 users can choose between MinimalGUI and MinimalCLI with BIOS/UEFI (Legacy) support. For ARM users, Openbox and CLI options are available for both ARMHF and ARM64 architectures.

Conclusion

If you are seeking for a stable Debian-based Linux distribution, then SparkyLinux is the usual choice. If you are running an earlier version of the SparkyLinux, you can get the latest update by simply upgrading your system.

For a fresh download, visit the following page to get the ISO file.

Via Sparky Blog