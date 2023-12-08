ONLYOFFICE DocSpace 2.0: Public Rooms, Plugins, Data Reassignment, and More

ONLYOFFICE DocSpace, a popular platform for online document collaboration, has released its latest major update, version 2.0. This update brings a plethora of new features and improvements, making it even easier and more efficient for teams to work together on documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and other files.

OnlyOffice DocSpace 2.0

What’s new in ONLYOFFICE DocSpace 2.0

Public rooms: This is a game-changer for collaboration with external parties. Now, you can invite anyone to view and edit documents in a specific room without them needing to register for a DocSpace account. This is perfect for sharing documents with clients, partners, or anyone else who doesn't need full access to your DocSpace environment.

Plugins: DocSpace 2.0 introduces a new plugin system that allows you to extend the platform's functionality with additional features. The current version includes plugins for converting documents to PDF, creating diagrams, and transcribing audio and video files to text.

Redesigned profile page: The user profile page has been redesigned to be more intuitive and easier to navigate. All your personal settings are now organized into four tabs, making it easy to find what you're looking for.

Data reassignment: This new feature allows administrators to reassign rooms and files that belong to users with the "Disabled" status. This is helpful if a user leaves the organization or their account is disabled for any other reason.

Enhanced form management: The form gallery has been improved with new filtering and sorting options, making it easier to find the form templates you need. You can now also submit your own custom form templates to the gallery and get rewarded.

Multiple updates for interface elements & layout: The DocSpace interface has been updated with a number of new features and improvements, including hotkeys, video thumbnails, and support for RTL languages.

Tech stack updates: The underlying tech stack of DocSpace has been updated to ensure smoother performance and improved security.

Public cloud regions: DocSpace Cloud now has two data center regions: Oregon (USA) and Frankfurt (Germany). This provides users with faster access and lower latency.

Developer tools & integration: Developers can now build and add their own plugins to DocSpace using the Plugins SDK. Additionally, new webhooks settings allow for custom integrations with other applications and websites.

Closing notes

If you’re looking for a reliable and easy-to-use platform for collaborating on documents with your team, ONLYOFFICE DocSpace is definitely worth checking out. With its new features and improvements, version 2.0 is better than ever.

Here are some additional resources for you to learn more and adopt this platform.