SparkyLinux 6.6 Brings Persistence USB Creation, New Kernel 6.1

A new release of SparkyLinux 6.6 is here, bringing the latest package and Kernel updates.

SparkyLinux is a unique Debian-based distribution which features both Debian stable and Testing flavours. In addition, it has several use-case specific flavours, such as the SparkyLinux gaming edition and system rescue edition.

SparkyLinux 6.6 desktop (Xfce)

SparkyLinux 6.6

SparkyLinux currently is at SparkyLinux 6.0 series “Po Tolo”, based on Debian 11 Bullseye. The recent quarterly refresh brings SparkyLinux 6.6 with the updated package and modules from the Debian base and a few new enhancements.

SparkyLinux 6.6 stable brings the point release of mainline Kernel 5.10.166. However, the latest kernel 6.1 is available via the unstable repository if you want to install it. For ARM images, the stable Kernel is updated to 5.15.84.

The key highlight of this release is the persistence USB creation feature added to the Sparky LIVE USB creator tool. You can now install applications directly to the USB stick of the SparkyLinux LIVE system and save your work. This change compels some internal grub-related changes to incorporate this feature.

The persistence feature is also available in the rolling version 2023.01 of the SparkyLInux based on Debian unstable.

New persistence USB tool

SparkyLinux offers all the leading desktop environments. This release brings the stable KDE Plasma 5.20.5, Xfce 4.16 and LXQt 0.16.0. The application stack is updated with Firefox 102.7.0 ESR, Thunderbird 102.6.0 and LibreOffice 7.0.4. So, overall these are the key changes, being a minor release.

If you are running SparkyLinux 6.0 series, open a terminal and run the following commands to get this update.

sparky-upgrade

You can download the ISO images from the below page for a fresh installation.

