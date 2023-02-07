Google Announced “Bard” AI in Search to Counter ChatGPT

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the next generation conversational AI assistance to its search engine – “Bard”.

Since the ChatGPT announcement, Google has been on the spot to bring out its response to ChatGPT. There have been rumours going around on the web that Google was internally working to counter CharGPT’s popularity.

Google Bard

Today, in a blog post, Google officially announced “Bard”, which would be an addition to the existing Google search.

Per the announcement, Bard is a language model optimized for dialogue-based conversations via search. And it has been trained with Google’s famous LaMDA (Language Model for Dialog Application).

“Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models”, according to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

The conversational AI service “draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses,” according to Pichai.

How Bard May Look Like

This is one of the fundamental differences today between ChatGPT and Bard AI. Unlike ChatGPT, which provides answers based on preety old data as of 2021, the Bard AI promises to be fresh and real-time data as it spits out answers. However, the paid version of ChatGPT is rumoured to provide the most up-to-date data.

While giving several examples of Bard, Pichai adds that it can be an “outlet for creativity” and a “launchpad for curiosity”. Also, you can use Bard to “explain new discoveries from NASA” or the “best strikers in football” and more.

Since this feature is already planned to be part of Google Search, Microsoft announced a surprise event on Feb 8, 2023, with OpenAI, which is rumoured to be the announcement of ChatGPT and Bing search engine integration. A few leaked images of Bing and ChatGPT have already leaked on Twitter.

New rumoured Bing interface, image credit: Nazmul

Roumoured Bing and ChatGPT in action, image credit: Nazmul

How to Access Bard?

There is no public access to Bard as of publishing this. However, it has already been under testing internally with Googlers and a small set of beta users for feedback and necessary tweaks. Google wants Bard to “meet a high bar for quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information”.

Closing Notes

It might be a late move from Google, but they are the giant and have access to billions of Android devices, search bar integrations to various products. Microsoft has the edge because of the first mover average and adoption. But Google must be careful with Bard before public release. A comparison would definitely come up with ChatGPT. It’s a curse not to be the first in groundbreaking technology, but the struggle is real to survive.

Also, it should not be hurried to the end users, which may eventually backfire. Furthermore, Google’s primary revenue is from Ads and how they plan to push ads inside the AI’s output – is one of the exciting things to look for.

Since Bard won’t be available for a few weeks at least, it’s interesting to see what Microsoft announces on Feb 8 surprise event and how it changes the web search forever.

Via Google Blog