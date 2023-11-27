PipeWire 1.0 Arrives as First Major Release

PipeWire has emerged as the ideal replacement for its predecessor, PulseAudio. With a feature set designed to align closely with modern audio hardware, PipeWire offers a high-performance, flexible, and user-friendly foundation for audio and multimedia on Linux. This project has been going on for 15 years, incorporating lessons from PulseAudio to create a robust solution that addresses the evolving needs of Linux users.

The recent release of PipeWire 1.0 signifies a major step in establishing PipeWire as the go-to solution for handling audio and multimedia on Linux. Let’s take a look into the key features that make PipeWire 1.0 a must-have update for everyone.

PipeWire in Fedora

PipeWire 1.0 introduces a security model aligned with contemporary application concepts. This ensures a secure environment for handling audio, a critical aspect of modern computing. With security at its core, PipeWire safeguards users’ audio experiences in a way that’s in tune with today’s digital demands.

PipeWire 1.0 brings a host of improvements, enhancing stability and performance. The update addresses issues like a memfd/dmabuf leak during buffer uploads when shutting down, concurrent jack_port_get_buffer() calls, and time-reporting improvements in ALSA. These refinements contribute to a smoother and more reliable audio experience for Linux users.

The inclusion of LC3 codec and compatibility improvements in the Bluetooth module further elevate PipeWire’s capabilities, ensuring seamless audio streaming and connectivity for Bluetooth devices.

In recent years, major Linux distributions have shifted away from legacy sound servers like PulseAudio and Jack. Notably, Fedora and Ubuntu have already embraced PipeWire as the default audio solution in their recent releases. This widespread adoption underscores the confidence in PipeWire as the future of Linux audio.

This release will soon arrive in stable Ubuntu, Fedora and Arch repositories, and you will receive the update as per the usual distribution channel.

Via PipeWire release notes