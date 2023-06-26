Nobara 38 Released, Offering Enhanced Gaming and Content Creation Experience

Explore the new features of the Nobara 38 release, arriving with Fedora 38 base.

The expected release of Nobara 38, based on Fedora 38, is finally here, bringing an array of user-friendly fixes and feature enhancements. Nobara Project, a modified version of Fedora Linux, aims to address common issues users face and provide a seamless gaming, streaming, and content creation experience out of the box. With a range of additional packages and customizations, Nobara 38 takes Fedora to new heights.

One of the notable improvements in Nobara 38 is the implementation of a workaround for Davinci Resolve. When the Davinci Resolve installer is run from the terminal, users will be prompted to execute a wizard that performs the necessary actions to ensure smooth operation. This includes moving DR-shipped glib2 libraries to a backup folder, as detailed in the official Davinci Resolve forum.

Nobara 38 Desktop

In the realm of gaming, Nobara 38 introduces a workaround for the native Linux version of Payday 2. Given that the OpenGL implementation is currently broken and official support for the native version has been dropped, the release leverages the zink driver to ensure seamless gameplay. This ensures that Linux users can continue to enjoy Payday 2 without any hiccups, as reported by GamingOnLinux.

Furthermore, Nobara 38 incorporates udev rules to enhance controller support. Specifically, a rule has been added to force the use of the kernel xpad driver for 045e:028e “Xbox 360” controller devices. This enables devices like the GPD Win Max 2 and GPD Win 4, which report as this device for controls, to maintain controller compatibility while still allowing the optional xone/xpadneo driver to be installed for wireless dongle and improved Bluetooth support for Xbox One controllers.

To optimize performance for different device types, Nobara 38 introduces specific I/O schedulers. NVMe devices will utilize “none,” SSDs will employ “mq-deadline,” and HDDs/mechanical drives will make use of “bfq.” These rules ensure that each device type operates at its optimal efficiency.

In terms of desktop environments, Nobara 38 offers a custom-themed GNOME desktop as the default, but users also have the option to choose between standard GNOME and KDE editions. This flexibility allows users to personalize their computing experience according to their preferences.

Nobara 38 also brings updates to several key components. Notably, GNOME 44 incorporates variable refresh rate (VRR) patches that have been updated and rebased on Mutter 44, providing a smoother visual experience. GStreamer 1.22 has been patched with AV1 support, enabling better multimedia playback, and OBS-VAAPI and AMF AV1 support has also been made functional, although the latter requires AMD’s pro encoder.

The Mesa graphics library has been built on LLVM 15, as opposed to Fedora’s current LLVM 16, to avoid compatibility issues with Team Fortress 2. Additionally, Mesa has been patched to enable VAAPI AV1 encode support, enhancing video encoding capabilities.

The Nobara Package Manager, now known as yumex, has received significant improvements in Nobara 38. It now boasts the ability to manage flatpaks, offering users a more comprehensive software management solution. Furthermore, package updates have been streamlined, with the introduction of an “Update System” button for convenient system updates.

Blender, the popular open-source 3D creation suite, has been patched in Nobara 38 to launch with the WAYLAND_DISPLAY=”” environment variable. This resolves an issue where menus would render incorrectly and hinder usability under Wayland, ensuring a smooth Blender experience for users.

Nautilus, the default file manager in GNOME, now allows users to execute files and open folders as administrators directly from the right-click menu. This feature provides a convenient way to perform administrative tasks without the need for additional steps.

In the realm of flatpaks, Nobara 38 has removed the Fedora flatpak repositories, as they were largely unused. Users upgrading to Nobara 38 are advised to remove any flatpaks installed from the Fedora repo and reinstall them from the Flathub repo. Flathub flatpak repositories are now the default in Nobara 38, offering a wider selection of applications for both system and user installations. Additionally, a workaround has been implemented to address a recent crash issue related to user updates.

To enhance the overall user experience, the Nobara welcome app now features a Davinci Resolve wizard as an optional step. This simplifies the setup process for Davinci Resolve and ensures users can effortlessly integrate the software into their workflow.

In addition to these notable changes, Nobara 38 includes all other package updates and improvements present in Fedora 38.

To download Nobara 38 and explore its new features, please visit the official Nobara Project website.

