Fedora 38 is Officially Released. This is What’s New

The latest version of Fedora Linux, Fedora 38, has been released, bringing with it a host of exciting new features and updates. Here are some of the highlights.

Fedora Linux is a popular distribution that provides the latest software packages and technologies. It is a community-driven project sponsored by Red Hat, and is a pioneer in adopting new tech and features before any mainstream Linux distributions.

The first release of the year 2023 is now available to download and upgrade. Although I covered the feature highlights in my main article, let’s give you a brief about the highlights of Fedora 38.

Fedora 38 Workstation desktop

Fedora 38 Workstation: What’s New

Let’s start with the Fedora 38 workstation edition, which defaults to the GNOME desktop. Fedora 38 workstation features the GNOME 44 version of the desktop, providing users with an authentic GNOME experience. Because Fedora Linux “workstation” ships vanilla GNOME.

One of the most significant updates in GNOME 44 is the background-apps feature in the system tray menu. This feature is useful when the main application window is not visible, and many applications and users take advantage of it. Fedora 38 also includes the expanded folder view in the Files (aka Nautilus) application, which is now available in the list view.

Background apps mockup in GNOME

Additionally, Fedora 38 features an improved file-open dialog that shows the image preview in the Grid-view layout, a feature that has been pending for a decade. All of these changes and improvements are in addition to many other smaller improvements in GNOME 44.

Apart from GNOME, Fedora 38 also features other desktop environments as “spins”, such as KDE Plasma, Xfce, LXQt, and MATE.

The KDE Plasma edition of Fedora 38 features the Plasma 5.27 desktop version, which includes the tiling-window feature, robust settings for multiple monitor displays, Wayland updates, and a brand-new welcome screen.

The Xfce 4.18 desktop is included in Fedora 38 Xfce edition. After almost two years, it is a massive release in terms of features, including a revamped Thunar file manager with a split view, image preview, robust FTP settings, and more panel tweaks.

Thunar split view and image preview

Other desktop flavours like LXQt 1.2.0 and MATE 1.26 have also been updated to their latest versions in Fedora 38. Fedora LXQt flavour is introducing an aarch64 ISO image for users.

Thanks to the popularity of the i3 window manager spin, Fedora is introducing an official Sway spin in Fedora 38. Users who prefer a minimal desktop with a low memory footprint can now enjoy Sway, which has excellent Wayland support.

After months of development, an official Fedora Budgie spin debuts in Fedora 38. Developed by the Solus project, it’s a lightweight yet featureful desktop environment that looks professional and offers an alternative to menu/icon-driven desktops. This release brings exciting feature updates in Budgie desktop version 10.7.2.

Fedora 38 now offers unrestricted access to Flathub packages, the most extensive collection of Flatpak apps. Previously, users had to change the filter to access Flathub packages from the Software app. However, all Flathub packages will now be available in Software, with first priority given to Fedora core packages.

The default systemd unit shutdown timer in Fedora 38 is changing from 2 minutes to 45 seconds. This change addresses the problem of a buggy service stalling the system shutdown process for 2 minutes, causing unnecessary waits for the user. The team will observe feedback and user experience in the wild and may reduce it to 15 seconds in future releases.

Connecting to X server (X.Org or XWayland) from a different endian system other than one Big Endian architecture (s390x) is now disabled by default due to security concerns. However, users can create custom configurations to allow it.

So, that’s about the key highlights of Fedora 38. You can learn more in detail in my main feature article.

How to upgrade to Fedora 38

You can run the following commands in sequence to upgrade to the latest version. A detailed upgrade guide is present here.

sudo dnf update

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

sudo dnf install dnf-plugin-system-upgrade

sudo dnf system-upgrade download --releasever=38

sudo dnf system-upgrade reboot

Downloading fresh Fedora 38

You can download the Fedora 38 workstation and all spins using the torrent files from the below page.

Via Official changelog and announcement