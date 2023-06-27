Get a Sneak Peek at Bodhi Linux 7.0: RC Now Open for Testing

Bodhi Linux 7 hits the RC phase, inching closer to the final release.

The anticipated release of Bodhi Linux 7.0 is now closer to the final release. This lightweight and elegant distribution, known for its Ubuntu LTS base, aims to enhance the user experience with improved performance and security features. After months of dedicated development, the Bodhi Linux team is excited to gather valuable feedback and suggestions from users to refine and polish the final product.

At the heart of this release lies the adoption of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, named “Jammy Jellyfish,” which debuted last year. By leveraging the latest Ubuntu release, Bodhi Linux 7.0 inherits updated drivers and firmware, ensuring enhanced compatibility across various devices. This foundational update sets the stage for an even smoother user experience.

Bodhi Linux 7 (RC) Desktop

The new version of Bodhi Linux, built on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, boasts an array of improvements to elevate your computing journey. These include expanded hardware compatibility, offering better support for the latest devices. With updated drivers and firmware, the Bodhi Linux team has fine-tuned the distribution to deliver optimal performance and seamless device integration.

Furthermore, the Enlightenment Foundation Library (EFL) has been upgraded to version 1.26.99, enriching the native Enlightenment applications and further enhancing the overall visual experience. Not to be overlooked, the Moksha desktop has also received an upgrade to version 0.4.0, featuring a range of refinements and new functionalities.

Bodhi Linux AppCenter

Key highlights of Bodhi Linux 7.0 include its foundation on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish,” the utilization of the Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS, the adoption of Enlightenment Foundation Library (EFL) 1.26.99, Terminology 1.13, GNOME Web 42.4, Thunar File Manager 4.16, Moksha Desktop 0.4.0, Python 3.10, and systemd 249.11. These exciting additions and updates promise to enrich your Bodhi Linux experience, ensuring you have the latest tools and technologies at your fingertips.

With the release candidate now available, the team behind Bodhi Linux anticipates the final release within the coming weeks. If you’re eager to get your hands on this sleek and nimble distribution, the official ISO image for the release candidate can be downloaded from the official Bodhi Linux website’s download page.

Don’t forget to report any issues or bugs in the official forum.