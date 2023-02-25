Ubuntu 22.04.2 and Official Flavours Released with Improvements and Bug Fixes

Canonical announced the release of Ubuntu 22.04.2 “Jammy Jellyfish” and all associated official flavours.

Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS

Following the schedule, the second point release of the current long-term support (LTS) version of Ubuntu Linux 22.04 is here. Since it is a point release, you usually get minor enhancements across packages and applications. In addition, several bug fixes and critical security updates also arrive.

This update includes several bug fixes and minor enhancements that improve the performance and stability of the operating system. The update is free and available for all the official flavours of Ubuntu.

Since it’s an LTS release, the mainline kernel remains on Kernel 5.15 LTS, and it will continue to remain for the entire lifecycle of Ubuntu 22.04. The flagship GNOME desktop stays on version 42.5 with the legacy look compared to the modern libadwaita and GTK4 transformation (43 onwards).

Since Firefox snap is included in this version, you get the latest Firefox 110. The LibreOffice is updated to 7.3. Other native GNOME applications, such as Files, remain with their 42.5 version.

Ubuntu’s official flavours are also upgraded with the 22.04.2 base, and you can download them using the link below.

Finally, this release brings new RISC-V platform support, providing fresh images for the LicheeRV and PolarFire Icicle Kit boards.

How to download and upgrade

If you are running the Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS version or any of the official flavours, you can do a system upgrade using the distro-specific update manager to get this version.

Or, you can open a terminal and run the following command to upgrade it. The upgrade size is around 500 MB for the base Ubuntu version and is a stable update. You may not need to take any backups.

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users should get an automatic upgrade prompt for this version. If you are planning to upgrade to this version, make sure to take extra caution by referring to our guide here.

However, if you are upgrading the Ubuntu server, make sure to take proper backups and precautions.

Fresh download links for all the variants are present below.

Via announcements.