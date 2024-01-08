Firewalld 2.1 Released with Improved Network Security

Firewalld, the service daemon with the D-Bus interface, released the latest minor version 2.1, with improvements.

Firewalld, for those unfamiliar, acts as a dynamic module for your system’s packet filters (think nftables and iptables), letting you adjust firewall rules on the fly, without the cumbersome need for restarts or service disruptions. It’s like having a security Swiss Army Knife at your disposal, always ready to adapt and protect.

This release brings some minor updates, making it easier than ever to tailor your firewall configuration to your specific needs.

So, what’s new in this 2.1 update?

DNS over QUIC (DoQ): Firewalld 2.1 now plays nicely with the speedy and secure DoQ protocol, giving your DNS queries a much-needed adrenaline shot.

ICMPv6 MLD Support : Multicast communication just got a boost with the addition of ICMPv6 MLD message types. Now, your firewall can better handle the intricacies of group communication on IPv6 networks.

: Multicast communication just got a boost with the addition of ICMPv6 MLD message types. Now, your firewall can better handle the intricacies of group communication on IPv6 networks. ReloadPolicy Control : Take fine-grained control over firewall reloads with the new ReloadPolicy option. Choose between automatic, manual, or hybrid modes to suit your workflow and minimize disruptions.

: Take fine-grained control over firewall reloads with the new ReloadPolicy option. Choose between automatic, manual, or hybrid modes to suit your workflow and minimize disruptions. Service updates: This release also welcomes new entries like SMTP submission (port 587), ALVR (streaming VR bliss), and VRRP (for rock-solid network redundancy). Your firewall just got a whole lot more versatile.

Firewalld 2.1

These are just some of the highlights in this minor release. Under the hood, there are a few bug fixes and performance improvements, making Firewalld 2.1 a reliable and efficient shield for your Linux box.

Ready to upgrade?

Head over to the official Firewalld website for detailed instructions and download links.

