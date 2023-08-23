Firefox Welcomes Chrome Extensions with Open Arms

You can now import Chrome extensions in Firefox; here’s how.

In a major update towards cross-browser compatibility, Firefox users are set to enjoy the benefits of importing Chrome extensions, thanks to a new feature unveiled by Mozilla. This is a big deal because it brings us one step closer to having more compatibility between browsers.

Mozilla has been working on making extensions easier across multiple browsers, and this new feature is currently being tested.

Best part? It’s already available to all users of the latest stable version of Firefox.

No worries, it’s super easy to enable this feature. Just follow these few simple steps and you’ll have access to the Chrome extension import feature.

How to import Chrome extensions in Firefox

To enable the feature, start by typing ‘about:config‘ into the address bar of your Firefox browser. Upon hitting Enter, a warning prompt will appear. Say yes and proceed. In the search bar on the ‘about:config’ page, look for ‘browser.migrate.chrome.extensions.enabled‘. Once located, modify its value to ‘True‘. Restart Firefox.

The feature is part of the existing “Import data” function. You can access it during your initial setup or later on through the Settings page. To get started, just follow these easy instructions:

Click on the Menu button (usually three horizontal lines) and navigate to Settings. Look for the ‘Import Data’ button and select it. Upon selecting ‘Import Data,’ choose Chrome from the list of options. Expand the import options to reveal extensions and ensure they are checked.

Once you do that the wizard will start importing the data and show you the result. For example, during my test, I am able to migrate the “uBlock Origin” Chrome extension to the latest Firefox nightly.

However, it’s essential to note that the feature is currently limited to Google Chrome and select extensions. That means it may not work with Edge extensions.

Import option in Firefox

After importing the extension

Looking ahead

Mozilla’s creative workaround involves compiling a list of extension pairs that are available on both the Chrome Web Store and the Mozilla Add-ons Store. Instead of directly importing the Chrome extension, Firefox installs its equivalent from Mozilla’s extension store. While this tactic immediately grants users access to their favourite extensions, it has a few caveats.

For instance, customizations and settings adjustments aren’t imported. Although this might not pose a significant problem for extensions that function without intricate setups, users could find themselves needing to reconfigure settings or explore methods for importing configurations where feasible.

Presently, the paired extensions are limited and a few are available to import such as uBlock Origin, LastPass and so on.

Excitingly, Mozilla has plans to bolster this list by adding more extension pairs to the import feature. The roadmap also hints at the potential inclusion of imports from other browsers down the line. While some initial limitations exist, the groundwork has been laid for the future.