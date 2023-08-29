Firefox 117 Released. This is What’s New

The latest iteration of Mozilla’s renowned web browser, Firefox 117, has just hit the shelves.

Packed with many new features, improvements, and fixes, this release will surely excite you. Let’s dive into what’s in store for you.

Firefox 117

Firefox 117: Best new features

For those of you running Firefox in the IT, ES, AT, BE, and PL locales, the convenience of credit card autofill has expanded. No more manual typing, as Firefox now seamlessly handles credit card details for a smoother online shopping experience.

Some good news for macOS fans. Firefox now grants you the power to control the tabbing sequence of controls and links. A simple trip to ‘about:preferences’ is all it takes to tailor your browsing experience to your preferences.

Tired of inadvertently triggering the context menu? Firefox has you covered. A new feature has been introduced – the ‘dom.event.contextmenu.shift_suppresses_event’ preference. This nifty setting prevents the context menu from popping up when you press shift and right-click.

Navigating YouTube video lists just got a lot smoother. Firefox 117 fixes the issue of incorrect scrolling, ensuring a seamless browsing experience as you explore video content.

Another change should be noted for Linux users on the Wayland desktop environment. Firefox bids adieu to its own screen-sharing indicator. Instead, the system’s default sharing indicator steps into the spotlight, creating a more unified and consistent experience.

Calling all developers – Firefox 117 is rolling out enhanced support for CSS nesting, primed and ready to empower your styling endeavours. Now enabled by default, this feature streamlines your CSS code and makes it cleaner and more efficient.

Firefox now adds support for the ‘math-style’ and ‘math-depth’ CSS properties, along with the ‘font-size: math’ value. This opens up exciting possibilities for rendering math-related content on the web with precision and finesse.

The local automatic translation was planned to be released in this release but was held back for some unknown reasons. It was available in beta and did not make it to the final release. Hopefully, it will be available in some future releases.

Closing notes

With Firefox 117, Mozilla continues to cater to its Linux & other OS user base with many user-focused enhancements, meticulous bug fixes, and developer-friendly features. Overall, this is a very minor release, considering all the changes.

