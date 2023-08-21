Bodhi Linux 7.0 Released. This is What’s New

The long-anticipated release – Bodhi Linux 7.0, is now available for download.

We’re thrilled to announce the arrival of Bodhi Linux 7.0, a culmination of months of dedicated development by a small team of developers. From performance enhancements to cutting-edge updates, let’s dive into what makes this release a must-have for users who want a lightweight Linux desktop experience.

Bodhi Linux 7.0 Desktop

Bodhi Linux 7.0: What’s New

Bodhi Linux 7.0 is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, released last year, and Ubuntu’s current “long-term support” release. The Ubuntu LTS foundation ensures the smooth running of Bodhi Linux on a wide range of devices.

This release isn’t just about the Ubuntu base; it’s about offering a curated selection of tools and technologies that speak directly to the needs of Bodhi lovers. Let’s unpack the highlights poised to redefine your Bodhi Linux experience.

Advanced ‘s76’ Release: Bodhi Linux 7.0 introduces the ‘s76’ release for the performance-hungry, featuring a cutting-edge Linux kernel. Get ready for next-level speed and responsiveness. So, when you download, you get to choose the “s76” ISO or the normal ISO file.

Bodhi Linux 7.0 introduces the ‘s76’ release for the performance-hungry, featuring a cutting-edge Linux kernel. Get ready for next-level speed and responsiveness. So, when you download, you get to choose the “s76” ISO or the normal ISO file. Kernel Updates by Default: Keeping your system up to date is now a breeze, as kernel updates are enabled by default. Say goodbye to the hassle of manual updates and enjoy enhanced security and performance seamlessly.

Keeping your system up to date is now a breeze, as kernel updates are enabled by default. Say goodbye to the hassle of manual updates and enjoy enhanced security and performance seamlessly. EFL and Terminology Upgrades: The updates to Enlightenment Foundation Library 1.26.99 and Terminology 1.13 bring a refined and polished interface, making your interactions with the system pleasurable.

The updates to Enlightenment Foundation Library 1.26.99 and Terminology 1.13 bring a refined and polished interface, making your interactions with the system pleasurable. Revamped Login Experience: A sleeker and more secure login experience awaits, featuring an upgraded slick greeter with a convenient password reveal feature. Complemented by a new Plymouth theme, your Linux journey begins with style.

In addition to the above, Bodhi 7.0 also brings Moksha Desktop 0.4.0 with better stability and faster performance. Furthermore, Chromium browser 115.0 ensures to keep you safe on the web.

The Bodhi Linux App Center, a web-based portal to install applications, is refreshed with the latest software versions. You can use this portal to install all types of Linux apps in Bodhi Linux.

Bodhi Linux App Center

Finally, the “s76” version is powered by the latest Kernel 6.4, whereas the standard Bodhi Linux edition features the Linux Kernel 5.15 per Ubuntu LTS base.

Summary

Here’s a quick highlight of all the changes:

Based on Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS (Kernel 5.15 and HWE 6.2)

Introduces a new s76 ISO featuring the latest Kernel 6.4

Kernel updates are set to default

Revamped login screen and Plymouth

Enlightenment Foundation Library 1.26.99

Terminology 1.13

Moksha Desktop version 4.0

Chromium 115

New app: Web browser manager

New additions to apt sources: mozillateam, nvidia-legacy and ubuntu-backports.

New touchpad settings

New themes and wallpapers

Download

You can download both variants of ISO files from the below page:

Closing Notes

Bodhi Linux 7.0 isn’t just an incremental update; it’s a leap forward in performance, stability, and user experience. With a solid foundation in Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS and the latest and most excellent tools and technologies, it’s the ideal choice for those seeking an efficient and elegant Linux distribution.